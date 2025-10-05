The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
F1 Singapore GP LIVE: Race updates and times as Piastri fumes with Norris after collision
Follow live F1 updates from the Marina Bay Street Circuit with Russell leading ahead of Verstappen
George Russell kept Max Verstappen at bay to land an impressive pole position for the Singapore Grand Prix.
In his rejuvenated Mercedes machinery, Russell danced his way to top spot to see off Verstappen by 0.182 seconds at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.
Verstappen was unable to live with Russell, but he delivered a world title statement of intent by out-qualifying championship leader Oscar Piastri and McLaren team-mate Lando Norris. Piastri will line up from third, two places clear of a disappointed Norris, who faces losing further ground to the Australian.
Russell’s team-mate Kimi Antonelli splits the McLaren drivers and will start from fourth, nearly four tenths slower than the pole-sitter. Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc qualified sixth and seventh respectively for Ferrari.
Top-10 after 30 laps
1. Russell
2. Verstappen +4.0
3. Norris +4.3
4. Piastri +9.7
5. Leclerc +4.6
6. Antonelli +0.5
7. Hamilton +5.8
8. Lawson +10.9
9. Stroll +2.2
10. Ocon +1.3
Norris and Piastri pit (Lap 27/62)
Norris pits a lap before Piastri, but the Australian’s stop is slow - it’s 5.1 seconds!
Fortunately, Piastri does get out ahead of Leclerc.
So, normal order restored - top-5: Russell, Verstappen, Norris, Piastri, Leclerc
Norris now leads (Lap 26/62)
So it’s a McLaren one-two but when will the papaya get their guys in?!
George Russell pits (Lap 26/62)
A swift 2.5-second stop for the race leader and comes out in third, ahead of Max Verstappen.
Kimi Antonelli also pits, dropping to seventh.
Lewis Hamilton pits (Lap 25/62)
A slow-ish stop at 3.5 seconds for Hamilton, but he comes out ahead of Liam Lawson in ninth place.
So - when will Russell and the McLarens pit?!
Verstappen complaining (Lap 24/62)
Engineer: “These laps critical.”
Verstappen: “I’ll try mate, but everything is working against me this race.”
Meanwhile, Norris is closing the gap on Russell - he just went a second quicker! The gap is nine seconds...
Charles Leclerc pits (Lap 22/62)
Leclerc dives in for a pit-stop and drops to ninth... Antonelli up to fourth.
Lando Norris stays out (Lap 21/62)
McLaren don’t respond - they think they’ve got the race-pace to get ahead of Verstappen with a later pit-stop.
Norris stays in second then, with Piastri third.
Max Verstappen pits (Lap 20/62)
Red Bull blink first!
Verstappen dives in for hard tyres - 3.0 second stop - and comes out in seventh, ahead of Alonso.
Will McLaren respond?
