Lando Norris says he received apologies from McLaren bosses

George Russell kept Max Verstappen at bay to land an impressive pole position for the Singapore Grand Prix.

In his rejuvenated Mercedes machinery, Russell danced his way to top spot to see off Verstappen by 0.182 seconds at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

Verstappen was unable to live with Russell, but he delivered a world title statement of intent by out-qualifying championship leader Oscar Piastri and McLaren team-mate Lando Norris. Piastri will line up from third, two places clear of a disappointed Norris, who faces losing further ground to the Australian.

Russell’s team-mate Kimi Antonelli splits the McLaren drivers and will start from fourth, nearly four tenths slower than the pole-sitter. Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc qualified sixth and seventh respectively for Ferrari.

Live stream link