Sky F1 pundit apologises after ‘abuse’ from Sergio Perez fans

Karun Chandhok apologised on social media last night after an interview with Max Verstappen was misinterpreted by fans of Red Bull driver Sergio Perez.

Sky F1 pundit Chandhok was interviewing a trio of Red Bull drivers including Verstappen, Perez and Daniel Ricciardo at the Goodwood Festival of Speed last weekend.

Chandhok, having spoken to Ricciardo about the prospect of appearing in the Goodwood Revival in September, then asked three-time F1 world champion Verstappen whether he’d like to appear and drive cars from pre-1996.

Verstappen responded: “Maybe together with Daniel, it’d be good fun in one car,” before Chandhok interjected: “Oh you two could be team-mates!”

The camera then zoomed out to show Perez next to the duo. Perez’s F1 seat at Red Bull is shrouded in uncertainty at the moment given a downturn in performance, with Ricciardo among the names linked with the Mexican’s seat.

And Chandhok was forced to clarify the interview on Instagram on Wednesday evening after being subject to “abuse” by fans of the Mexican driver, who thought he was referring to F1.

“I apologise if you felt I was being disrespectful to Checo [Perez] during the Goodwood Festival of Speed,” he said.

“If you watch the full video instead of just the small edit that seems to be online, you will see that we are talking about Goodwood Revival and NOT F1.

“The Revival is a fun event and the level of trolling and abuse in the last 4 days from Checo’s fans who have not understood the full story is a real shame.

“I hope this clears up the matter.”

Perez signed a new deal at Red Bull until the end of the 2025 season – with an option for a further year – but his recent slump has seen a mid-season change mooted in the media.

As well as Ricciardo, fellow RB drivers Yuki Tsunoda and reserve Liam Lawson have been linked with Perez’s seat.

The Mexican driver will be hoping for a return to form this weekend at the Hungarian Grand Prix in Budapest.