Haas F1 confirm 2025 F1 driver change ahead of Ollie Bearman arrival

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Haas have confirmed the departure of Kevin Magnussen at the end of the season - with Esteban Ocon widely expected to take his place in 2025.

Danish driver Magnussen, who rejoined the team in 2022 after a previous four-year stint between 2017-2020, has not had his contract extended by the American-owned F1 outfit.

French driver Ocon, currently racing for Alpine, is the frontrunner to replace Magnussen as Japanese team principal Ayao Komatsu wields the changes for next season.

Ocon, 27, is expected to team up with British teenager and Ferrari academy star Ollie Bearman, who has already been confirmed as a Haas driver next year.

“I’d like to thank Kevin for everything he’s given us as a team – both on and off the track,” Komatsu said. “He’s truly been a bedrock of our driver line-up over the years.

“Nobody’s driven more races for us and we’ve had some memorable highlights together – not least a remarkable fifth-place finish at the Bahrain Grand Prix in 2022 when Kevin returned to start his second spell with the team.

“There’s plenty of racing to go this year so I’m looking forward to seeing what else we can achieve with Kevin as we push together in the championship. Beyond that, and with Kevin’s special relationship with the team, I’m hoping we can find a way to keep working together in some capacity.”

It leaves Magnussen looking for a seat for next year, though his chances of salvaging a 2025 grid spot appear unlikely. Nico Hulkenberg, a Haas driver this season, moves to Sauber next year ahead of Audi’s team takeover in 2026.

Kevin Magnussen has been dropped by Haas for 2025 ( Getty Images )

Magnussen, who made his debut for McLaren in 2014, has started 175 F1 races but has never finished on the podium.

Magnussen, 31, added: “I’d like to extend my thanks to everyone at Haas F1 Team – I’m proud to have raced for such a great team of people these last few years.

“In particular I’d like to thank Gene Haas [team owner] for his commitment to me, notably in bringing me back once again in 2022 when I thought, at that time at least, my time in Formula 1 had ended. I’ve enjoyed some great moments with this team – memories I’ll never forget.

“While I’m looking forward to the next chapter of my racing career, I remain fully focused on giving everything I’ve got for the rest of 2024 with Haas F1 Team.”