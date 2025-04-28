Spain-Portugal power outage live: Blackouts cause transport chaos across both countries
Traffic has come to a standstill in city centres while electricity outages is causing mayhem in airports
Spain and Portugal have been hit by a widespread power outage, with parts of France also reportedly affected.
Cities including Madrid, Seville, Barcelona and Valenica have been left without the internet and electricity, sparking travel mayhem at their airports.
Parts of Madrid’s underground network has also been evacuated, and traffic lights are not working in the city.
Spain's public broadcaster RTVE said a major power outage hit several regions of the country at around 12:30 pm local time, leaving its newsroom in the dark.
The country’s railway operator, Renfe, added that the “entire National Electricity Grid was cut off” and that trains were unable to depart from stations.
Spain's electricity grid operator Red Electrica has confirmed power outages across the country and said “all resources are being dedicated to solving it”.
Meanwhile in Portugal, the outage hit the capital, Lisbon, and surrounding areas, as well as northern and southern parts of the country.
E-Redes, a Spanish electricity grid monitoring company, said in a statement it was working on reestablishing connection in phases.
"This is a wider European problem," it added.
It could take 6-10 hours to restore power - reports
Spain’s Red Electrica has said that restoring power after huge outage could take 6-10 hours according to simulations.
It added this could depend on a number of different factors.
The company declined to speculate on the cause of the outage
Madrid Open spectator says the water briefly shut off and card machines are down
Siobhan Baker, currently at the Madrid Open, has told The Independent that when the blackout hit the Caja Mágica in Manzanares Park, there was widespread confusion.
“So we were in the centre court watching Jacob Fearnley and Gregor Dimitrov and it was second set then the TV screens went out so they suspended play.
“They couldn’t resume play because the camera is stuck over the court. It’s dangling over one side of the court.
“So they couldn’t resume play. We went out to grab a beer assuming that it was just here and the electricity was going to be back on quite quickly.” They then found out the power cut was national.
“We’re still here”, she said. “We’re just ready to watch some tennis now!”
She added that “there was briefly no water so you couldn’t flush the toilets or anything but that’s back on now.”
Because the card machines are down, it’s harder to buy food and drink.
“We only have 20 euro, which has gone now.”
Ms Baker is set to remain at the venue until it’s recommended they leave.
“I’m not sure if the Metro is back up and running or if it’s going to be easy to get back into Madrid.”
Card payments, Wi-Fi and mobile phone signal impacted by power outage
Local reports say that the power outage has meant that card payments, Wi-Fi and mobile phone signal have all stopped working in parts of Spain and Portugal.
This is on top of traffic lights, public transport and other public infrastructure.
Things we don't know about the power outage across Spain and Portugal
As swathes of Spain, Portugal have been surged into blackout, a number of crucial details remain unknown about the power outage.
Both countries have a combined population of 50 million people; it remains unclear just how many people have been affected by the power outages.
The cause of the power outage across the countries is also known at this moment.
While operators such as Red Electrica are working hard to restore power to certain regions, it is unknown just how long it will take take before power is returned to the two countries.
Spanish grid operator works to return power across the country
Red Electrica, a Spanish power grid operator, has got to work recovering power after claiming the Iberian peninsula had been particularly affected by the outage.
“We are beginning to recover power in the north and south of the peninsula, which is key to gradually addressing the electricity supply.
“This process involves the gradual energization of the transmission grid as the generating units are connected.
“We continue working to restore power.”
Blackouts due to a 'problem with distribution network in Spain'
In Portugal, a country of some 10.6 million people, the outage hit the capital, Lisbon, and surrounding areas, as well as northern and southern parts of the country.
Portugal's government said the incident appeared to stem from problems outside the country, an official told national news agency Lusa.
"It looks like it was a problem with the distribution network, apparently in Spain. It's still being ascertained," Cabinet Minister Leitïo Amaro was quoted as saying.
Portuguese distributor E-Redes said the outage was due to "a problem with the European electricity system," according to Portuguese newspaper Expresso.
The company said it was compelled to cut power in specific areas to stabilize the network, according to Expresso.
Major power outage hits Spain shortly after midday
Spain's public broadcaster RTVE said a major power outage hit several regions of the country just after midday local time, leaving its newsroom, Spain's parliament in Madrid and subway stations across the country in the dark.
A graph on Spain's electricity network website showing demand across the country indicated a steep drop around 12:15 pm from 27,500MW to near 15,000MW.
A couple of hours later, Spain's electricity network operator said it was recovering power in the north and south of the peninsula, which would help to progressively restore the electricity supply nationwide.
