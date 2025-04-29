Travel operator easyJet has issued a three-day travel warning for Spain and Portugal following a major power blackout.

Around 500 flights were cancelled in total due to the blackout, according to an estimate by The Independent’s travel correspondent Simon Calder, following the blackout on Monday (28 April).

Despite power being returned around Spain and Portugal on Tuesday morning, travel chaos continued into its second day.

Simon explained: “If you are flying with easyJet, they have said you have got three days, you can fly back on any of those days, just rearrange your flight and there will be no charge.

“Other airlines are similar, but if you are on a package holiday with TUI or Jet2, it is their problem to get you home and not yours.”