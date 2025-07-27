Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

F1 weather forecast: Rain expected for Belgian Grand Prix at Spa

The 13th race of the 2025 F1 season sees the paddock return to the famous Spa-Francorchamps track

Kieran Jackson
Sunday 27 July 2025 12:59 BST
Comments
Lewis Hamilton is 'challenging every area' in bid for success at Ferrari

F1 returns after a three-week mid-season break for the Belgian Grand Prix at the famous Spa-Francorchamps circuit - and the third sprint weekend of the 2025 season.

Lando Norris won his home race last time out at the British Grand Prix, capitalising on teammate Oscar Piastri’s penalty to claim his second victory in a row. Piastri’s lead in the world championship is now just eight points at the halfway stage of the season.

Nico Hulkenberg secured his first-ever podium in F1 at Silverstone, while Lewis Hamilton once again finished fourth as he continues to chase a first podium in Ferrari red.

Hamilton won last year’s race at Spa-Francorchamps after George Russell was disqualified. This weekend’s race will also be the first since Christian Horner’s dismissal at Red Bull, with Laurent Mekies taking charge for the first time.

But what is the weather forecast in Spa on Sunday?

Recommended

Rain is in the air on Sunday morning, with a 70% chance of precipitation.

A thunderstorm is expected in the region around 2pm local time - one hour before lights out - with an 80% chance of rain. From 3pm, when the race starts, the showers are expected to decrease.

By the end of the two-hour race period, the chance of rain has fallen to 40%.

The 2021 Belgian GP was abandoned due to wet weather. Organisers will be hoping to avoid a repeat today.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in