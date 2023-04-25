F1 sprint news LIVE: Teams approve new shootout qualifying session for Baku
F1 sprint news as Mercedes, Ferrari and other teams vote at a Commission meeting on Tuesday for a change in the sprint weekend format for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku this weekend
The F1 Commission and the FIA have approved new sprint weekend format changes which will see an extra qualifying session added to the schedule for this weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
The new order of play sees a new ‘sprint shootout’ take place on Saturday morning instead of a second practice session, with traditional qualifying on Friday now setting the grid for Sunday’s grand prix.
It means there will be just one practice session over the course of the weekend, while Saturday is designated ‘sprint day’. The result of the Saturday sprint – a 100km dash, roughly a third of the distance of the grand prix – will not impact the grid for Sunday, as opposed to the past two years. Points will be awarded to the top-eight, as was the case in 2022.
Elsewhere, Mercedes have shaken up their Formula 1 management team, the editor of the German magazine who published the controversial AI interview with Michael Schumacher has been sacked and Christian Horner believes as many as six teams could break the 2022 cost cap.
Follow all the latest F1 news with The Independent
Full story below:
F1 make wholesale changes to sprint weekend format for Azerbaijan Grand Prix
There will be a standalone ‘sprint shootout’ session in Baku on Saturday as the F1 Commission and the FIA approve race schedule changes for the six sprint weekends this season
Under the old sprint weekend format, used since the sprint’s introduction into Formula 1 in 2021, a 60-minute FP1 on Friday was followed by traditional qualifying, which dictated the starting grid for the Saturday sprint race.
But now, that Friday qualifying session will take on added weight as it will set the grid for Sunday’s grand prix, regardless of what happens in Saturday’s sprint race.
On Saturday, instead of what was seen as a generally pointless second practice session on Saturday, a new ‘sprint shootout’ will take place to form the starting grid for the sprint race later in the day.
It will follow the same Q1-Q2-Q3 format but the session times will be shorter than traditional qualifying: Q1 will be 12 minutes, Q2 will be 10 minutes and Q3 will be eight minutes.
What is a sprint race in F1 and how does qualifying work?
F1 sprint is set for its biggest ever season this year with six sprint races on the calendar for 2023 - doubling the amount from 2022 and 2021.
The 100km Saturday dash, first introduced at the British Grand Prix last year, has proven popular with teams and fans alike and will be present at more than a quarter of Grand Prix weekends during the 23-race season.
There was an unanimous agreement to increase the number of sprint events amongst F1 teams at a meeting of the F1 commission meeting last year, following discussions with the FIA and a vote amongst the World Motor Sport Council (WMSC).
As it was last year, the F1 sprint is a 100km race with no mandatory pit stops and drivers racing flat-out to the chequered flag.
As it was in the 2022 season, the top eight drivers score points, with the driver who finishes P1 receiving eight points.
What is a sprint race in F1 and how does qualifying work?
The first F1 sprint event in 2023 takes place this weekend at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton will be among a whole field of drivers waiting with anticipation as the F1 Commission vote on Tuesday for radical changes to the sprint weekend format ahead of this weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
The event in Baku this weekend is the first of six scheduled sprint weekends in the 2023 season, but modifications to the schedule of play are expected to be passed by all 10 teams and the FIA.
Under the proposed new rules, qualifying for Sunday’s race would take place on Friday afternoon after first practice, with Saturday declared ‘sprint day’ with quick-fire qualifying for the sprint on Saturday morning before the shortened 100km dash in the afternoon. Sunday’s grid would not be dictated by where cars finish the sprint, as that order would be pre-determined by Friday’s ‘usual’ qualifying session.
F1 sprint changes for Azerbaijan Grand Prix to be voted on by Commission on Tuesday
Here’s an explainer on the current and potential new sprint format:
Current format:
Friday: Free practice 1; qualifying (for sprint)
Saturday: Free practice 2; sprint (positions dictate order for Sunday’s race)
Sunday: Race
New format:
Friday: Free practice 1; qualifying (for Sunday’s race)
Saturday: Quickfire qualifying (for sprint); sprint (finishing positions do not impact Sunday starting grid)
Sunday: Race
Christian Horner responds to Max Verstappen retirement talk
Christian Horner has downplayed retirement talk surrounding Max Verstappen after the double world champion raised the prospect of quitting Formula 1.
With modifications to the sprint weekend format likely to come into force next week in Azerbaijan, Verstappen said at the last race in Australia that he wasn’t sure how long he’d continue in the sport if modifications to the race weekend are made.
Verstappen, who has a £40m-a-year contract with Red Bull until 2028, has stated in the past his dislike of sprint races.
A two-time F1 world champion at 25, Verstappen currently leads this year’s World Championship by 15 points and while Horner admits the Dutchman is unlikely to continue in the sport as long as 41-year-old Fernando Alonso, the Red Bull team principal believes he will continue to race while that “passion burns within him.”
“Max is his own man and he’s very, very strong in his opinions and on his outlook on what he wants to do in his life,” Horner told Sky Sports News.
‘Max is his own man’: Christian Horner responds to Verstappen retirement talk
Red Bull star Verstappen raised the prospect of quitting F1 if potential changes to the sport’s format are made
Daniel Ricciardo ‘full steam ahead’ with scripted F1 show
Daniel Ricciardo revealed he is “full steam ahead” with a new scripted F1 series – and casting will begin “pretty soon.”
The Australian, who was dropped by McLaren at the end of last year, is not on the Formula 1 grid in 2023 and instead occupies a third driver role at world champions Red Bull.
The 33-year-old is confident he can find a seat to return to the sport next year but admitted during numerous appearances at the Australian Grand Prix that he has enjoyed prioritising off-track endeavours so far in 2023.
One such activity has been the creation of a new scripted F1 series on American streaming service and Disney-owned platform Hulu, which was first announced last June.
Ricciardo, one of the stars of Netflix’s behind-the-scenes F1 documentary Drive to Survive, will be the executive producer of the as-of-yet unnamed show.
A fictional Drive to Survive? Ricciardo ‘full steam ahead’ with scripted F1 show
The Australian, who is not on the Formula 1 grid in 2023 after being dropped by McLaren last year, provided an update on a new F1-based series to stream on American platform Hulu
