F1 standings after Imola GP as Oscar Piastri’s championship lead is reduced
Piastri lost the lead at the start as Max Verstappen claimed a brilliant victory in Imola
Max Verstappen’s brilliant opening-corner move on Oscar Piastri fired him to victory at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.
The Dutchman clinched a fourth successive win at Imola in Red Bull’s 400th race to end championship leader Piastri’s three-race winning run after taking the lead at the first chicane.
Verstappen was in control of the race but had to see off a late challenge, after a safety car slashed his lead, to clinch his second win of the season.
McLaren opted not to order Piastri to allow Lando Norris past in a bid to challenge Verstappen but the British driver ultimately made a brave move on his team-mate with five laps to go to finish second. Piastri’s lead to Norris was cut to 13 points, with Verstappen now 22 points behind the Australian.
Here’s how the standings look after the Emilia Romagna GP.
F1 driver standings after Imola GP
3. Max Verstappen – 124 points
4. George Russell – 99 points
5. Charles Leclerc – 61 points
7. Kimi Antonelli – 48 points
8. Alex Albon – 40 points
9. Esteban Ocon – 14 points
10. Lance Stroll – 14 points
11. Carlos Sainz – 11 points
12. Yuki Tsunoda – 10 points
13. Isack Hadjar – 7 points
14. Pierre Gasly – 7 points
15. Nico Hulkenberg - 6 points
17. Liam Lawson – 0 points
18. Fernando Alonso – 0 points
19. Jack Doohan – 0 points
20. Gabriel Bortoleto – 0 points
F1 constructor standings
1. McLaren - 279 points
2. Mercedes - 147 points
3. Red Bull - 131 points
4. Ferrari - 114 points
5. Williams - 51 points
6. Haas - 20 points
7. Aston Martin - 14 points
8. Racing Bulls - 10 points
9. Alpine - 7 points
10. Sauber - 6 points
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments