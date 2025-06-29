F1 standings after Austrian GP as Lando Norris closes gap to Oscar Piastri
Norris kept his cool in the heat of Austria to win from pole, ahead of his McLaren teammate
Lando Norris won the battle of the McLarens to land a morale-boosting victory in Austria which breathes fresh life into his world championship charge.
Norris kept his nerve in a thrilling duel with Oscar Piastri to take his third triumph of the season, reducing the title deficit to his team-mate to 15 points from 22.
A fortnight after Norris ran into the back of Piastri in Canada, the two McLaren men came within centimetres of another collision on lap 20 of 70. Piastri momentarily lost control of his car as he attempted a lunge at turn four, before he was warned not to attempt a similar move - a clear sign McLaren had called off the fight.
Norris took the chequered flag 2.7 seconds clear of Piastri, with Charles Leclerc finishing third. Lewis Hamilton was fourth with the seven-time world champion's wait for a first podium in Ferrari colours extending to his home race at Silverstone next weekend.
Here’s how the standings look after the Austrian GP.
F1 driver standings after Austrian GP
1. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 216 points
2. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 201 points
3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 155 points
4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 146 points
5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 119 points
6. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 91 points
7. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 63 points
8. Alex Albon (Williams) – 42 points
9. Esteban Ocon (Haas) – 23 points
10. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 22 points
11. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 21 points
12. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 14 points
13. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 14 points
14. Carlos Sainz (Williams) – 13 points
15. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – 12 points
16. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 11 points
17. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) – 10 points
18. Ollie Bearman (Haas) – 6 points
19. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) – 4 points
20. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) – 0 points
21. Jack Doohan (Alpine) – 0 points
F1 constructor standings after Austrian GP
1. McLaren - 417 points
2. Ferrari - 210 points
3. Mercedes - 209 points
4. Red Bull - 162 points
5. Williams - 55 points
6. Racing Bulls - 36 points
7. Haas - 29 points
8. Aston Martin - 28 points
9. Sauber - 26 points
10. Alpine - 11 points
