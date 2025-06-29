Lando Norris won the battle of the McLarens to land a morale-boosting victory in Austria which breathes fresh life into his world championship charge.

Norris kept his nerve in a thrilling duel with Oscar Piastri to take his third triumph of the season, reducing the title deficit to his team-mate to 15 points from 22.

A fortnight after Norris ran into the back of Piastri in Canada, the two McLaren men came within centimetres of another collision on lap 20 of 70. Piastri momentarily lost control of his car as he attempted a lunge at turn four, before he was warned not to attempt a similar move - a clear sign McLaren had called off the fight.

Norris took the chequered flag 2.7 seconds clear of Piastri, with Charles Leclerc finishing third. Lewis Hamilton was fourth with the seven-time world champion's wait for a first podium in Ferrari colours extending to his home race at Silverstone next weekend.

Here’s how the standings look after the Austrian GP.

F1 driver standings after Austrian GP

1. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 216 points

2. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 201 points

3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 155 points

4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 146 points

5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 119 points

6. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 91 points

7. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 63 points

8. Alex Albon (Williams) – 42 points

9. Esteban Ocon (Haas) – 23 points

10. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 22 points

11. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 21 points

12. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 14 points

13. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 14 points

14. Carlos Sainz (Williams) – 13 points

15. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – 12 points

16. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 11 points

17. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) – 10 points

18. Ollie Bearman (Haas) – 6 points

19. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) – 4 points

20. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) – 0 points

21. Jack Doohan (Alpine) – 0 points

Lando Norris is trailing Oscar Piastri in the world championship ( AP )

F1 constructor standings after Austrian GP

1. McLaren - 417 points

2. Ferrari - 210 points

3. Mercedes - 209 points

4. Red Bull - 162 points

5. Williams - 55 points

6. Racing Bulls - 36 points

7. Haas - 29 points

8. Aston Martin - 28 points

9. Sauber - 26 points

10. Alpine - 11 points