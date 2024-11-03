F1 standings after Brazil GP as Lando Norris loses ground to Max Verstappen
Norris is looking to catch Verstappen and claim his first F1 world title with three races left in 2024
F1 rolls around to Brazil next as Interlagos plays host to the Sao Paulo Grand Prix and round 21 of the 2024 season - and the penultimate sprint weekend of the year.
Carlos Sainz won an action-packed Mexico City Grand Prix last time out, as Ferrari took their second consecutive win and narrowed the gap to McLaren in the constructors’ standings.
But the main talking point was another contentious clash between Lando Norris and Max Verstappen. The Red Bull driver, leading the world championship, was handed a 20-second penalty and finished sixth, with Norris coming home in second to cut the deficit in the standings to 47 points.
Charles Leclerc finished third, with Lewis Hamilton in fourth. The seven-time F1 world champion returns to one of his favourite tracks this weekend, on what is the fifth sprint weekend of 2024. Oscar Piastri is on pole for the Saturday sprint.
See below for the F1 standings after Brazil
Driver Standings after Brazil GP
1. Max Verstappen - 393 points
2. Lando Norris - 331 points
3. Charles Leclerc - 307 points
4. Oscar Piastri - 262 points
5. Carlos Sainz - 244 points
6. George Russell - 192 points
7. Lewis Hamilton - 190 points
8. Sergio Perez - 151 points
9. Fernando Alonso - 62 points
10. Nico Hulkenberg - 31 points
11. Yuki Tsunoda - 28 points
12. Pierre Gasly - 26 points
13. Lance Stroll - 24 points
14. Esteban Ocon - 23 points
15. Kevin Magnussen - 14 points
16. Alex Albon - 12 points
17. Daniel Ricciardo - 12 points
18. Ollie Bearman - 7 points
19. Franco Colapinto - 5 points
20. Liam Lawson - 4 points
21. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points
22. Logan Sargeant - 0 points
23. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points
Constructors’ Championship after Brazil GP
1. McLaren - 593 points
2. Ferrari - 557 points
3. Red Bull Racing - 544 points
4. Mercedes - 382 points
5. Aston Martin - 86 points
6. Alpine - 49 points
7. Haas - 46 points
8. RB - 44 points
8. Williams - 17 points
10. Sauber - 0 points
What is the 2024 F1 calendar?
ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint race)
Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 1-3 November
ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS
Las Vegas Street Circuit - 21-23 November
ROUND 23 - QATAR (sprint race)
Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 29 November - 1 December
ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI
Yas Marina Circuit - 6-8 December
