What time is F1 Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps?
F1 heads to the legendary Spa-Francorchamps this weekend for the Belgian GP, round 13 of the 2025 season
F1 returns after a three-week mid-season break for the Belgian Grand Prix at the famous Spa-Francorchamps circuit - and the third sprint weekend of the 2025 season.
Lando Norris won his home race last time out at the British Grand Prix, capitalising on teammate Oscar Piastri’s penalty to claim his second victory in a row. Piastri’s lead in the world championship is now just eight points at the halfway stage of the season.
Nico Hulkenberg secured his first-ever podium in F1 at Silverstone, while Lewis Hamilton once again finished fourth as he continues to chase a first podium in Ferrari red.
Hamilton won last year’s race at Spa-Francorchamps after George Russell was disqualified. This weekend’s race will also be the first since Christian Horner’s dismissal at Red Bull, with Laurent Mekies taking charge for the first time.
When is the Belgian Grand Prix?
All times BST
Sunday 27 July
- Race: 2pm
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The Belgian Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States. Sky’s coverage of Sunday’s race starts at 12:30pm (BST).
Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action at Spa-Francorchamps on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the Belgian Grand Prix then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help.
F1 driver standings
1. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 241 points
2. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 232 points
3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 173 points
4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 147 points
5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 124 points
6. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 103 points
7. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 63 points
8. Alex Albon (Williams) – 46 points
9. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 37 points
10. Esteban Ocon (Haas) – 27 points
12. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 22 points
12. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 20 points
13. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 19 points
14. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 16 points
15. Carlos Sainz (Williams) – 16 points
16. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – 12 points
17. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) – 10 points
18. Ollie Bearman (Haas) – 8 points
19. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) – 4 points
20. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) – 0 points
21. Jack Doohan (Alpine) – 0 points
F1 constructor standings after sprint
1. McLaren - 473 points
2. Ferrari - 227 points
3. Mercedes - 210 points
4. Red Bull - 180 points
5. Williams - 62 points
6. Sauber - 41 points
7. Racing Bulls - 37 points
8. Aston Martin - 36 points
9. Haas - 35 points
10. Alpine - 19 point
2025 F1 CALENDAR IN FULL:
ROUND 13 - BELGIUM (sprint weekend)
Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps - 25-27 July
ROUND 14 - HUNGARY
Hungaroring, Budapest - 1-3 August
ROUND 15 - NETHERLANDS
Circuit Zandvoort - 29-31 August
ROUND 16 - ITALY
Monza Circuit - 5-7 September
ROUND 17 - AZERBAIJAN
Baku City Circuit - 19-21 September
ROUND 18 - SINGAPORE
Marina Bay Street Circuit - 3-5 October
ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint weekend)
Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 17-19 October
ROUND 20 - MEXICO
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 24-26 October
ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint weekend)
Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 7-9 November
ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS
Las Vegas Street Circuit - 20-22 November
ROUND 23 - QATAR (sprint weekend)
Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 28-30 November
ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI
Yas Marina Circuit - 5-7 December
