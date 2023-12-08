For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Susie Wolff has criticised Formula 1’s governing body, the FIA, and told of the online abuse aimed at her family after a week which saw a conflict of interest investigation against her and husband Toto dropped.

Unspecified media complaints had suggested confidential information had been shared between Susie and Toto, with Susie working alongside F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali in her role as managing director of the all-female series F1 Academy, and Toto the CEO of Mercedes F1 team.

The FIA confirmed a compliance team looked into the matter but, on Thursday night, they dropped the probe and stated they are satisfied that their systems are “robust enough” to prevent any “unauthorised disclosure of confidential information.”

However, Susie insists this is not the end of the matter, detailing how nobody from the FIA has spoken to her this week in a statement on Twitter/X on Friday.

“When I saw the statement issued by the FIA yesterday evening, my first reaction was: ‘Is that it?’” she said.

“For two days, insinuations have been made about my integrity in public and through background briefings, but nobody from the FIA has spoken to me directly.

“I might have been collateral damage in an unsuccessful attack on somebody else, or the target of a failed attempt to discredit me personally, but I have worked too hard to have my reputation called into question by an unfounded press release.”

While Wolff thanked all 10 F1 teams for their support – as they all denied raising a complaint – she told of the online abuse she and her family have faced this week and says the sport must do better.

Susie Wolff slammed the FIA in a statement on Friday (Getty Images)

“We have come a long way as a sport,” she added. “I was extremely thankful for the unified support of the Formula One teams. I have worked with so many passionate women and men at F1 and the FIA, who have the very best interests of our sport at heart.

“However, this episode has so far taken place without transparency or accountability. I have received online abuse about my work and my family. I will not allow myself to be intimidated and intend to follow up until I have found out who has instigated this campaign and misled the media.

“What happened this week is simply not good enough. As a sport, we must demand, and we deserve, better.”

In an earlier statement on Tuesday, Susie said she rejected the claims “in the strongest possible terms”, calling out “misogynistic” and “baseless” accusations which she has encountered throughout her career.

It is understood the allegations centred around a comment Toto Wolff made at a team principals’ meeting recently, suggesting he had information that could only have been traced back to Formula One Management (FOM).

Mercedes and FOM rejected the allegations on Tuesday night.

Toto became team principal of Mercedes in 2013, winning eight constructors’ titles and seven drivers’ titles, while former driver Susie became F1 Academy director in March ahead of the inaugural season this year.