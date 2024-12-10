F1 news - latest: Sergio Perez faces Red Bull decision and Abu Dhabi test updates including Carlos Sainz
F1 reaction after the Abu Dhabi GP after Lando Norris’ victory with post-season testing giving Carlos Sainz and Williams valuable time
F1 post-season testing is here in Abu Dhabi as the dust settles on the 2024 season.
Lando Norris secured a dominant victory at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to win McLaren their first constructors’ championship since 1998, with Max Verstappen already secure of the drivers’ championship following a tough year for Red Bull.
As Lewis Hamilton prepares to join Ferrari and says his farewells at Mercedes, teams and drivers will be dialing in pace and experimenting ahead of the 2025 season.
Including Carlos Sainz and Williams, with the Spaniard determined to carry over late-season momentum from his own performance after calling time on his spell with the Scuderia.
Follow live updates from the Abu Dhabi post-season test below:
Sergio Perez responds to 2025 Red Bull question marks:
“Well, at the moment, I don’t know,” Perez said, when asked about his future.
“I just know that I’ve got a contract to race next year. And unless something changes in the coming days, that’s going to be the situation for next year.”
When probed about Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda being strongly linked with his seat, the Mexican said: “I think at the moment all I can say is I got a contract, that I signed up in the middle of the year to race for the team for the next two years. So, we’ll see what happens and how the conversation goes in the coming days.
“We are talking to try to see what’s best moving forward.”
A reminder that Tsunoda drives in the Red Bull in the post-season test this week. Perez has been linked with an ambassadorial role at Red Bull for 2025.
Hulkenberg and Bortoleto running Kick Sauber tests
Kick Sauber post-season testing will be run by their new driver line-up for 2025 with Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto going behind the wheel at the Yas Marina Circuit.
Hulkenberg joins the Swiss outfit after spending the last two seasons at Haas with Bortoleto making the jump up from Formula 2.
The pair replace outgoing drivers Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu in preparation for Audi’s 2026 takeover of Sauber, when they hope to take advantage of sweeping regulation changes.
F1 post-season test updates in Abu Dhabi
The Formula One 2024 season might be over, but attention turns to 2025 with teams and drivers back out on track for some post-season testing in Abu Dhabi.
Time will be divided up between experienced professionals on the grid and a driver with two grands prix or less, allowing for greater development.
Look out for the likes of Carlos Sainz, who is beginning a new chapter with Williams after closing his time with Ferrari ahead of Lewis Hamilton’s move to the Scuderia.
Lewis Hamilton picked his Ferrari moment perfectly – but one man deserved better
Three years on from the toughest day of Lewis Hamilton’s career in Abu Dhabi, this final lap at the Yas Marina Circuit was altogether sweeter. There was no dodgy interference here; just pure racing.
Sure, it didn’t really matter. Hamilton does not compete in F1, a month before his 40th birthday, to finish in fourth. Who even knows how bothered his teammate was in defence? But swooping around the outside of George Russell in the Marina section of lap 58 reminded the world – even if television coverage did excruciatingly cut away – why Ferrari pursued the Briton for half a dozen years.
It also marked the final time his race engineer, Peter “Bono” Bonnington, said his iconic catchphrase, instructing his driver to push flat-out.
Lewis Hamilton picked his Ferrari moment perfectly – but one man deserved better
Hamilton reminded the world of his race prowess in Abu Dhabi on his final outing for Mercedes
Lewis Hamilton’s farewell at Mercedes ends the greatest era in F1 history – but not in the way you think
The bemusement reverberated across the paddock. It is difficult not to overemphasise the brutal reaction the cut-throat Formula One circus – whether it be media, ex-drivers or fans – had in September 2012 when, to the astonishment of everyone, Lewis Hamilton decided to leave McLaren for Mercedes.
Even the wishes of his father and manager, Anthony, were ignored. As Jeremy Clarkson put it so tactlessly on a 2012 episode of Top Gear: “Is that not a bit like moving from Manchester United to West Ham?” And sorry Hammers fans – it was not a compliment.
Yet six world championships, 12 years and 84 grand prix victories later, Hamilton’s bold plunge into unchartered waters was his best-ever decision.
Full piece below:
Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes farewell ends the greatest F1 era – but not how you think
Hamilton races his final grand prix for Mercedes this weekend after six world championships, 12 years and 84 grand prix victories. But his Silver Arrows legacy goes beyond those numbers, as Kieran Jackson explains
Isack Hadjar stalls at start in ‘worst moment of my life’ as Gabriel Bortoleto wins F2 title
Plenty of drama from the F2 season finale in Abu Dhabi, read all about it:
Hadjar stalls at start in ‘worst moment of my life’ as Bortoleto wins F2 title
French driver Hadjar endured a disastrous start in the Formula 2 title decider in Abu Dhabi on Sunday
Max Verstappen: How the four-time champion stacks up against other F1 greats
Max Verstappen put the finishing touches on his fourth Formula One world title with sixth place in Abu Dhabi.
Here, the PA news agency looks at how he compares to the rest of an elite group.
Max Verstappen: How the four-time champion stacks up against other F1 greats
The Dutchman has 63 race wins, second only to Lewis Hamilton (105) and Michael Schumacher (91).
Lewis Hamilton in ‘two minds’ over missing Ferrari run at Abu Dhabi test
“Look, I know Fred wanted it to happen. For me, I was in two minds,” said Hamilton. “Driving the red car for the first time in Abu Dhabi does not excite me. In a perfect world, you get to drive it, not be seen, and do the first rollout next year.
“When I did raise it, obviously with Toto [Wolff], they had all these plans that I’ve got to go and see some of the sponsors and say their farewells. So I don’t think it was ever going to actually be allowed, even if I had asked to have done it, because I’m contracted to the team until December 31st and that’s totally fine. But it doesn’t bother me again because I wasn’t going to do the test.
“It’s not what I wanted to do. I told Fred that’s not what I wanted to do. Am I missing out on something? For sure. It definitely delays the process and makes the start of the year harder, but we’ll do our best to recover.”
WATCH: Lewis Hamilton opens up on 'wave' of emotions ahead of final Mercedes race
Before yesterday’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Lewis Hamilton was asked to sum up his emotions on a day he raced his last race as a Mercedes driver.
Take a look at what he said below:
