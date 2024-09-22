Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1726996370

F1 Singapore GP LIVE: Race schedule and start time as Lando Norris starts on pole

F1 live updates from the Marina Bay Street Circuit as Norris starts on pole ahead of title rival Max Verstappen

Kieran Jackson
Sunday 22 September 2024 10:12
Lizard in middle of F1 track disrupts final Singapore Grand Prix practice session

Lando Norris boosted his world championship hopes by securing an impressive pole position for the Singapore Grand Prix on Saturday.

Under the thousands of bulbs that light up the Marina Bay circuit, Norris posted a dazzling lap to beat rival Max Verstappen by 0.203 seconds.

Lewis Hamilton qualified third for Mercedes, one place ahead of team-mate George Russell, with Oscar Piastri fifth for McLaren.

Last year in Singapore, Sainz claimed a famous victory for Ferrari in what was the only 2023 race not won by a Red Bull car.

Follow live updates from the Singapore Grand Prix

F1 Singapore Grand Prix: Lando Norris on beating Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton in qualifying

“It’s pretty cool that I’m here and there’s World Championships, I mean, there’s 150 wins or something between them,” he said after securing pole position in Singapore.

“So, yeah, I’ve got nothing on them and nothing compared to them.

“So I find it cool, you know, that I’m here and I’m amongst them and yeah, trying to fight against them. I think that’s pretty awesome in my regard.”

Kieran Jackson22 September 2024 10:12
F1 Singapore Grand Prix: What time is the race and how can I watch?

The race starts at 1pm (BST).

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The Singapore Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States. Sky’s coverage of Sunday’s race starts at 11:30am (BST).

Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action in Singapore on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Kieran Jackson22 September 2024 10:09
F1 Singapore Grand Prix: Raceday!

Good morning and welcome to live coverage of the Singapore Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit!

Lando Norris starts on pole and tantalisingly is alongside the man he is trying to catch in the championship, Max Verstappen.

Lewis Hamilton starts in third with Mercedes team-mate George Russell in fourth - Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc is down in ninth!

Stay with us for all the build-up and coverage - the race starts at 1pm (BST)!

Kieran Jackson22 September 2024 10:07
Lewis Hamilton encourages Max Verstappen to ignore FIA’s orders in Singapore

Lewis Hamilton has urged Max Verstappen to snub his community service order – after his Dutch rival took on Formula One’s rulemakers by refusing to answer questions in the FIA’s press conference for Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix.

Lando Norris kept his cool in the heat and humidity of the Marina Bay circuit to put his McLaren on pole position. He will be joined on the front row by Verstappen, who he trails by 59 points, with Hamilton third.

An extraordinary press conference, featuring Norris, Verstappen and Hamilton, then followed, which the triple world champion effectively boycotted, 24 hours after he was sanctioned by F1’s governing boy for swearing in Thursday’s media call.

Full piece below:

Lewis Hamilton encourages Max Verstappen to ignore FIA’s orders in Singapore

Verstappen has been punished for using bad language.

Kieran Jackson21 September 2024 18:10
What is the starting grid for tomorrow’s race?

1. Lando Norris

2. Max Verstappen

3. Lewis Hamilton

4. George Russell

5. Oscar Piastri

6. Nico Hulkenberg

7. Fernando Alonso

8. Yuki Tsunoda

9. Charles Leclerc

10. Carlos Sainz

11. Alex Albon

12. Franco Colapinto

13. Sergio Perez

14. Kevin Magnussen

15. Esteban Ocon

16. Daniel Ricciardo

17. Lance Stroll

18. Pierre Gasly

19. Valtteri Bottas

20. Zhou Guanyu

Kieran Jackson21 September 2024 17:03
Qualifying report: Lando Norris clinches Singapore GP pole ahead of F1 title rival Max Verstappen

Lando Norris boosted his world championship hopes by securing an impressive pole position for the Singapore Grand Prix.

Under the thousands of bulbs that light up the Marina Bay circuit, Norris posted a dazzling lap to beat rival Max Verstappen by 0.203 seconds.

Full report below:

Lando Norris clinches Singapore GP pole ahead of F1 title rival Max Verstappen

Norris posted a dazzling lap to beat rival Verstappen to pole position by 0.203 seconds at Marina Bay

Kieran Jackson21 September 2024 16:35
F1 Singapore Grand Prix LIVE: YOUR TOP-3 AFTER QUALIFYING

Kieran Jackson21 September 2024 16:14
F1 Singapore Grand Prix LIVE: Charles Leclerc after qualifying P9...

“A problem that we’ve never had, front tyres not working properly. Had to push like crazy on the out-lap to get temperature but it never happened. That’s it.

“P6, P5, if a miracle P3 for tomorrow, I dunno.”

Kieran Jackson21 September 2024 16:03
F1 Singapore Grand Prix LIVE: Lewis Hamilton after qualifying third....

“Ah man, qualifying has been a disaster for me all year long. I’ve been working and working, all of a sudden it came alive in qualifying for the first time in qualifying. I think there was a tiny bit more left in the car, but I’m grateful for it.

“We’re in a good position to fight tomorrow.”

Kieran Jackson21 September 2024 15:53
F1 Singapore Grand Prix LIVE: Max Verstappen after qualifying P2...

“The whole of qualifying went well. Q3 was tough, lap gets cancelled. Then everyone has one run, you want to stay in the limit. I take second, I’m happy with that.

“Tomorrow is difficult to say... a lot can happen in Singapore!”

Kieran Jackson21 September 2024 15:42

