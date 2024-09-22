✕ Close Lizard in middle of F1 track disrupts final Singapore Grand Prix practice session

Lando Norris boosted his world championship hopes by securing an impressive pole position for the Singapore Grand Prix on Saturday.

Under the thousands of bulbs that light up the Marina Bay circuit, Norris posted a dazzling lap to beat rival Max Verstappen by 0.203 seconds.

Lewis Hamilton qualified third for Mercedes, one place ahead of team-mate George Russell, with Oscar Piastri fifth for McLaren.

Last year in Singapore, Sainz claimed a famous victory for Ferrari in what was the only 2023 race not won by a Red Bull car.

