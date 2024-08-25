Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1724583530

F1 Dutch Grand Prix LIVE: Race start time, schedule and updates as Lando Norris starts on pole

Follow live coverage of all the action at Zandvoort as F1 returns following the summer break

Kieran Jackson
Sunday 25 August 2024 11:58
Comments
Formula 1 season so far in numbers

Lando Norris reminded Max Verstappen of his F1 world championship credentials by taking a brilliant pole position for the Dutch Grand Prix.

The British driver, who trails Verstappen by 78 points in the standings with 10 rounds still to play, saw off his rival by 0.356 seconds to silence the 100,000 spectators hoping to see the Dutchman start the Zandvoort race from the front.

Verstappen, without a win from his last four appearances, will start alongside Norris on the front row. Oscar Piastri took third, half a second down on McLaren team-mate Norris.

Mercedes’ George Russell finished fourth as Lewis Hamilton endured an afternoon to forget after he failed to make it out of Q2. He will line up from 12th for Sunday’s 72-lap race.

Follow live updates from the Dutch Grand Prix with The Independent

1724583530

Starting grid for the Dutch Grand Prix:

1. Lando Norris

2. Max Verstappen

3. Oscar Piastri

4. George Russell

5. Sergio Perez

6. Charles Leclerc

7. Fernando Alonso

8. Lance Stroll

9. Pierre Gasly

10. Carlos Sainz

11. Yuki Tsunoda

12. Nico Hulkenberg

13. Lewis Hamilton*

14. Daniel Ricciardo

15. Esteban Ocon

16. Valtteri Bottas

17. Zhou Guanyu

18. Logan Sargeant

19. Kevin Magnussen**

20. Alex Albon***

*Lewis Hamilton received a three-place grid drop for impeding Sergio Perez

**Kevin Magnussen received a grid penalty for engine component changes

***Alex Albon was disqualified from qualifying after his floor body failed technical checks

Kieran Jackson25 August 2024 11:58
1724583050

Constructors’ Standings:

1. Red Bull - 408 points

2. McLaren - 366 points

3. Ferrari - 345 points

4. Mercedes - 266 points

5. Aston Martin - 73 points

6. RB - 34 points

7. Haas - 27 points

8. Alpine - 11 points

9. Williams - 4 points

10. Sauber - 0 points

Kieran Jackson25 August 2024 11:50
1724582570

Lando Norris says desperation has not set in as he bids to turn pole into win

Lando Norris claimed he is not desperate to convert his pole position into victory at Sunday’s Dutch Grand Prix.

The 24-year-old Briton reminded Max Verstappen of his championship credentials with a scintillating lap in Zandvoort to finish 0.356 seconds clear of his Red Bull rival.

Norris’ speed by the seaside was underlined with a half-second advantage over Oscar Piastri in the other McLaren, who will line up from third for Sunday’s 72-lap race.

Verstappen temporarily bumped Norris off the summit to huge cheers, only for Norris to knock the home favourite – who had taken three poles and three wins since the sport returned to the Netherlands in 2021 – off his perch.

Lando Norris highlights key to turning pole into win at Dutch Grand Prix

Norris is 78 points behind Max Verstappen in the championship standings

Kieran Jackson25 August 2024 11:42
1724581730

Driver Standings

1. Max Verstappen - 277 points

2. Lando Norris - 199 points

3. Charles Leclerc - 177 points

4. Oscar Piastri - 167 points

5. Carlos Sainz - 162 points

6. Lewis Hamilton - 150 points

7. Sergio Perez - 131 points

8. George Russell - 116 points

9. Fernando Alonso - 49 points

10. Lance Stroll - 24 points

11. Nico Hulkenberg - 22 points

12. Yuki Tsunoda - 22 points

13. Daniel Ricciardo - 12 points

14. Oliver Bearman - 6 points

15. Pierre Gasly - 6 points

16. Kevin Magnussen - 5 points

17. Esteban Ocon - 5 points

18. Alex Albon - 4 points

19. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points

20. Logan Sargeant - 0 points

21. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points

Kieran Jackson25 August 2024 11:28
1724581550

QUALIFYING REPORT: Lando Norris claims pole position ahead of Max Verstappen to silence Dutch crowd

Lando Norris reminded Max Verstappen of his world championship credentials by taking a brilliant pole position for the Dutch Grand Prix.

The British driver, who trails Verstappen by 78 points in the standings with 10 rounds still to play, saw off his rival by 0.356 seconds to silence the 100,000 spectators hoping to see the Dutchman start the Zandvoort race from the front.

Verstappen, without a win from his last four appearances, will start alongside Norris on the front row. Oscar Piastri took third, half a second down on McLaren team-mate Norris.

Mercedes’ George Russell finished fourth as Lewis Hamilton endured an afternoon to forget after he failed to make it out of Q2. He will line up from 12th for Sunday’s 72-lap race.

Full report below:

Lando Norris claims pole position ahead of Max Verstappen to silence Dutch crowd

The British driver took first spot, disappointing the home fans hoping to see Verstappen start from the front

Kieran Jackson25 August 2024 11:25
1724580866

F1 Dutch Grand Prix: Raceday!

Good morning and welcome to live coverage of the Dutch Grand Prix as F1 returns after the summer break!

And boy do we have a belter for you today! Lando Norris starts on pole after a stunning lap in qualifying yesterday, beating Max Verstappen’s time by three-tenths of a second! The Dutchman starts in second, with Norris’ team-mate Oscar Piastri in third.

Can Norris hold the lead at the start? So often he’s struggled off the mark.

We’ll find out soon enough! Lights out is at 2pm (BST) - stay right here for all the build-up!

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson25 August 2024 11:14
1724514825

1724511915

F1 Dutch Grand Prix - Lewis Hamilton reacts after qualifying P12:

Kieran Jackson24 August 2024 16:05
1724510475

TOP-10 IN QUALIFYING FOR DUTCH GP:

1. Lando Norris

2. Max Verstappen

3. Oscar Piastri

4. George Russell

5. Sergio Perez

6. Charles Leclerc

7. Fernando Alonso

8. Alex Albon

9. Lance Stroll

10. Pierre Gasly

Kieran Jackson24 August 2024 15:41
1724509815

F1 Dutch Grand Prix - Lando Norris after claiming pole:

Amazing day, nice to be back and start for a pole - it was a nice lap. Put in some good laps, especially at the end - good job by the team today. It's harder than it looks, it's not easy out there.

“I’m excited for tomorrow, I’m sure it’s going to be tough. Max has been quick, he’ll be putting up a good fight especially at his home race so we’re looking forward to it!”

Kieran Jackson24 August 2024 15:30

