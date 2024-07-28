F1 Belgian GP LIVE: Lewis Hamilton leads race from Charles Leclerc at Spa
Ferrari’s Leclerc starts from the front as Max Verstappen lines up in 11th due to an engine penalty
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc will start from the front of the pack for Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix despite Max Verstappen taking a hugely impressive pole position at a rain-hit Spa-Francorchamps.
Verstappen reigned supreme throughout qualifying but the Dutchman’s 10-place grid penalty for an engine change means he will line up from only 11th on the grid.
His demotion elevates Leclerc to the sharp end with Sergio Perez second, one place ahead of Lewis Hamilton. Lando Norris will start fourth in his McLaren.
Verstappen has been bumped down the order for taking on his fifth internal combustion engine of the season here, one more than the four he is allowed.
Follow live updates from the Belgian Grand Prix with The Independent
F1 Belgian Grand Prix: Carlos Sainz pits (Lap 21/44)
Sainz eventually comes in and switches from hards to mediums - can he get them to the end of the race?
We shall see.
Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton re-takes the lead ahead of Charles Leclerc.
And further back, George Russell has overtaken Sergio Perez for fourth place!
Top-10: Hamilton, Leclerc, Piastri, Russell, Perez, Verstappen, Norris, Sainz, Albon, Ricciardo
F1 Belgian Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton is catching Carlos Sainz
Are Ferrari keeping Sainz out with a view of holding up Hamilton when he catches the leader?
Sainz is told: “Plan B for the mediums.”
Hamilton just 4.3 secs behind Sainz, with Leclerc 1.4 seconds further behind.
Meanwhile, Russell is doing a solid job in between the Red Bulls, with Verstappen a frustrated man in seventh!
Top-10: Sainz (no stop), Hamilton, Leclerc, Piastri, Perez, Russell, Verstappen, Norris, Albon, Ricciardo
F1 Belgian Grand Prix: Lando Norris pits (Lap 16/44)
Norris pits - 2.3 secs - for hards and comes out five seconds behind Verstappen in ninth, though he will have a few more laps of life left on his tyres.
Out in front, Carlos Sainz goes onto the gravel in sector one but squeezes his car back on the circuit - yet loses three seconds.
Sainz’s lead to Hamilton is six seconds, with Leclerc in third 1.3 secs off the Brit.
As for Verstappen in seventh, he’s told by his engineer to “have a go” at Russell in sixth.
F1 Belgian Grand Prix: Charles Leclerc pits (Lap 14/44)
A busy pit-lane right now and Leclerc drops to fifth as he pits, with Carlos Sainz now taking the lead ahead of Lando Norris - both haven’t stopped.
Meanwhile, Oscar Piastri is flying on these hard tyres and overtakes Sergio Perez now to move up the field.
Top-10: Sainz (no stop), Norris (no stop), Hamilton, Leclerc, Piastri, Perez, Russell, Verstappen, Magnussen, Tsunoda
Sainz and Norris have missed their boat to stop in this spree now, as they’d drop way behind Verstappen in eighth. Now, they’ll focus on the latter stages of the race for an optimum stop
F1 Belgian Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton pits (Lap 12/44)
Never mind Norris, the race leader reacts to Verstappen!
Hamilton drops to sixth as Leclerc stays out, while Perez and Piastri also pit!
Piastri was just behind Russell at the pit exit but the McLaren overtakes the Mercedes at the Kemmel Straight!
F1 Belgian Grand Prix: Max Verstappen pits (Lap 11/44)
Verstappen is looking to undercut Norris here! A 2.7 sec stop from Red Bull.
George Russell also pitted, 2.3 seconds, and comes out in 12th.
So, will Lando pit straight away after this lap?!
F1 Belgian Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton on team radio (Lap 10/44)
“The tyres are still OK, rears are definitely dropping,” says Hamilton.
His lead to Leclerc is two seconds.
Best battle in the top-10 is Carlos Sainz on the cusp of George Russell in fifth, 0.6 seconds behind.
But now the pack seem to be stuck in a bit of a queue from Hamilton in first to Verstappen in eighth!
Some of the cars down the order, on softs, have already pitted...
F1 Belgian Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton outside of DRS range (Lap 7/44)
Where have Mercedes found this early pace from?!
Hamilton extends his lead to 1.3 seconds, outside of DRS range to Charles Leclerc.
Meanwhile, Lando Norris is just doing enough to keep Max Verstappen behind him, despite the deficit being just half-a-second.
Top-10: Hamilton, Leclerc, Perez, Piastri, Russell, Sainz, Norris, Verstappen, Alonso, Albon
F1 Belgian Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton overtakes Charles Leclerc (Lap 3/44)
What pace from the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton!
Hamilton uses DRS to pass Leclerc down the outside with ease on the Kemmel Straight!
Hamilton leads the Belgian GP!
Top-10: Hamilton, Leclerc, Perez, Piasri, Russell, Sainz, Norris, Verstappen, Alonso, Albon
F1 Belgian Grand Prix: Max Verstappen already on Lando Norris’ tail!
Norris, down in P7, now has Verstappen on his tail with the Red Bull having already jumped up three places!
Nightmare for the Brit!
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments