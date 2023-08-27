F1 Dutch Grand Prix LIVE: Race updates and times as Max Verstappen reclaims lead
Latest updates as Formula 1 returns following the summer break at Max Verstappen’s home race in Zandvoort
Max Verstappen delighted his home crowd by taking pole position for Sunday’s Dutch Grand Prix.
In an incident-packed wet-dry session, the unstoppable double world champion delivered a crushing lap to finish half-a-second clear of Lando Norris, who qualified second for McLaren.
George Russell will start from third place for Mercedes with the impressive Alex Albon fourth.
Lewis Hamilton was eliminated in Q2 and will line up from only 13th spot in Zandvoort.
Verstappen extending his lead (Lap 30/72)
With the rain having stopped the track is trying out rapidly making the conditions ideal for racing. Max Verstappen is slowly opening up a gap between himself and Sergio Perez with it a touch over three seconds now.
Fernando Alonso is in third almost two seconds behind the second Red Bull.
Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton continue to move up the leaderboard. Both drivers go past Kevin Magnussen and are battling with each other.
George Russell on hard tyres is struggling to make an impact on this race. He’s way down in 17th.
Hamilton passes Leclerc! (Lap 27/72)
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc doesn’t seem to be running well at all. He’s down in 12th and currently holding up the much quicker Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton.
Behind them an aggressive move from Oscar Piastri sees the McLaren get around Valterri Bottas just before Hamilton spies a gap on the inside of Leclerc and goes past!
Piastri continues his fine ride and sweeps around the Ferrari too to wedge Hamilton in between both McLaren’s in 12th place.
Magnussen falling away (Lap 25/72)
Haas team principal Guenther Steiner received some praise for his team’s pit strategy which saw Kevin Magnussen fly up to seventh after starting in 18th.
Magnussen doesn’t have the pace though and he is passed by Alex Albon, Zhou Guanyu and Esteban Ocon.
Sainz takes on Gasly (Lap 22/72)
There’s no change in the order as Max Verstappen flies away following the end of the safety car laps. Sergio Perez moves across to block off Fernando Alonso and keeps hold of second.
Just behind Carlos Sainz tries to nip underneath Pierre Gasly who is forced slightly wide. Gasly holds the line and sweeps round the bend just ahead of the Ferrari.
Albon yet to pit (Lap 21/72)
Williams’ Alex Albon is the only driver not to stop and pit yet. He’s spent 21 laps out on the soft tyres and has slipped down to eighth from his grid start at P4.
The safety car is moving off at the end of this lap. Here’s the current top 10:
Verstappen, Perez, Alonso, Gasly, Sainz, Zhou, Magnussen, Albon, Ocon, Tsunoda
Dutch Grand Prix (Lap 19/72)
The cars all bunch back together behind the safety car which will give some hopes to the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris.
Sergio Perez will have hopes of taking on Max Verstappen in a race for first place too.
Logan Sargeant is out! (Lap 17/72)
The Williams driver goes off at turn eight and clatters into the barriers after slipping on the damp run off area. His race is over as the yellow flag comes out along with the safety car.
George Russell has pitted and is on the hard tyres now. He’s trying to take the car all the way through to the end now.
Mercedes in dire straits (Lap 15/72)
Mercedes’ race strategy has been very poor. Lewis Hamilton was sent out on the medium tyres for the start and was too slow to switch to the intermediates. His damage was limited with a quick swap back onto the softs but he’s lipped to 16th.
George Russell meanwhile has fallen from third all the way to 18th.
“I was forecast a podium, how have we messed this up?” asks Russell.
Verstappen goes first! (Lap 13/72)
Max Verstappen is the first Red Bull into the pit lane to make the switch to soft tyres as Sergio Perez takes another lap on the intermediates.
That order allows Verstappen to undercut Perez and regain the lead.
“Did Max undercut us?” Perez asks over the radio, “Yes, Max undercut us” comes the reply.
Top 10: Verstappen, Perez, Alonso, Gasly, Zhou, Sainz, Magnussen, Tsunoda, Piastri, Ocon
Lewis Hamilton pits for dry tyres! (Lap 11/72)
Lewis Hamilton has plenty of work to do to move up the field. Alex Albon and Oscar Piastri have switched onto the soft dry tyres and are the quickest cars out on track.
More rain is due in a few minutes time but they’ve taken the risk to make the change now.
Charles Leclerc has moved above Fernando Alonso into fourth.
