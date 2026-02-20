Stefano Domenicali hints at return of much-loved F1 race for 2027: ‘Stay tuned’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Formula 1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali has hinted that Turkey is set to return to the calendar next year.

The popular race at Istanbul Park has not been on the sport’s schedule since 2021, when Valtteri Bottas won the grand prix in wet conditions. In total, there have been nine events at the 14-turn circuit, with its debut race back in 2005.

With Portugal re-joining the schedule next year on a two-year deal, and this week’s news that Barcelona will rotate with Spa until 2032, a spot has opened up for 2027, given this year’s Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort will be the last.

A host of countries have shown interest in hosting a race, such as South Africa, Rwanda and South Korea, but a return to Istanbul appears most likely and Domenicali, speaking in a conference call at Bahrain testing, mooted as such on Thursday.

Asked about reports that Turkey had agreed a deal, Domenicali stated that a contract wasn’t yet fully agreed but did say: “Stay tuned on Turkey, put it this way.

“This is also an answer to the people who were saying there were too many street races. The new race that are coming are track [events], not street races. We always need to remember prudence.

“These are tracks with heritage and a great racing background, if I may say.”

Madrid will host a race for the first time this September with a semi-permanent street circuit, while Domenicali also detailed why other countries are struggling to get a deal for a race, particularly given the sport’s long-held ambition to stage a race in Africa.

“For these other countries, they won’t be coming in the shortest time as they need to build something from zero,” he said. “These things can happen after 2029 because of other contracts.

F1 could return to Turkey next year ( Getty Images )

“It is a very evocative situation, very positive, because we can decide on where we want to go and find the right decision. We don’t want to expand [the number of races beyond 24], so it’s a point we need to work on. But I don’t see this happening before 2029.”

As well as admitting the sport is considering doubling the number of sprint races to 12, Domenicali also called for “calm” regarding this year’s new engine and chassis regulations, which have received mixed reviews from drivers, with Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton particularly critical of the 2026 cars.

"We need to avoid overreaction because it's just the beginning of a new journey, so that's why I say we need to stay calm,” he said.

"And if there is something that is useful and can be implemented straight away, I've seen a very open approach by [governing body] the FIA and also the teams sharing their defined data of course with the others. It's a new concept where it has to be, of course, improved if needed.

"Max will be part of the future of Formula 1 and of course it's very important that we listen to him and all the top drivers that are very important in this sport.

“Max wants and does care about Formula 1 more than anyone else. He has a way of putting the point that he wants to say in a certain way.

The 2026 season starts with the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on 8 March.