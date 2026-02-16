F1 announces ‘rotation’ races for future calendar with two European venues impacted

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Formula 1 has announced a six-year “rotational” contract for a grand prix at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, in the next phase of the sport’s expansion strategy.

F1 announced last year that the famous Spa-Francorchamps will host a grand prix once every two years from 2027 to 2031, and now the Belgian Grand Prix’s rotational partner has been confirmed.

Barcelona’s future as a host venue had been in doubt, given F1 will host an annual street race in Madrid from this September. However, after major renovation to the site, the newly titled Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix will take place in 2028, 2030 and 2032 in rotation with Spa.

open image in gallery Spa-Francorchamps will host a race in 2026, 2027, 2029 and 2031 ( Getty )

F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali said: “Barcelona is an incredible city, and the Formula 1 fans there always welcome us with such passion, so I am delighted that we will continue to race at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya for years to come.

“The team have invested heavily in the circuit and hosted fantastic fan festivals in recent years, so we look forward to seeing how they continue to develop the experience, both for attendees at the race and for the city as a whole.”

The circuit has worked to improve the fan experience in recent years. A new hospitality space above the third sector has been built, solar panels are now positioned throughout the site and a fan festival has been hosted alongside the race weekend in the iconic Placa de Catalunya.

Another factor which aided Barcelona’s cause was its hosting of the five-day ‘shakedown’ test last month, in which most details were kept under wraps. It has regularly been the European venue for testing in previous years.

With Portugal being added to the 2027 calendar in a two-year deal, Formula 1 now has contracts for 24 races – a number Domenicali has insisted he won’t go over – for next year’s schedule. This year’s Dutch Grand Prix will be the last race at Zandvoort.

It also puts to bed speculation of a 2027 race in South Africa, with the likes of Rwanda, Morocco, South Korea, Turkey, Thailand and Argentina among the other interested parties.

The 2026 season starts with the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on 8 March. The final pre-season takes place this week (18-20 February) in Bahrain.