F1 US Grand Prix LIVE: Qualifying updates and stream as Norris goes for pole after crash
Follow F1 updates from the Circuit of the Americas as the drivers go for pole after a dramatic sprint
F1 next heads to Austin as the Circuit of the Americas hosts the United States Grand Prix - and the fourth sprint weekend of the 2025 season.
McLaren title rivals Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris clashed last time out in Singapore, with the Australian upset after his teammate’s lap one overtake involved contact between the two cars. Norris finished third, a spot ahead of Piastri, and narrowed the deficit in the world championship to 22 points with six rounds to go. McLaren have since stated that Norris faces “repercussions” following the incident.
Max Verstappen finished second in Singapore and is 63 points off Piastri in the title race, while George Russell claimed his second victory of the season in the city-state. The British driver, alongside teammate Kimi Antonelli, extended his contract with Mercedes on Wednesday.
As for Ferrari, it was another difficult weekend in Singapore as Lewis Hamilton still searches for his first podium of the season. Charles Leclerc won last year’s race in Austin, as the Scuderia claimed a one-two finish.
What time does qualifying start?
Qualifying for the US Grand Prix is at 10pm (BST).
Qualifying approaches
So after a tough morning for McLaren, it’s a big session for Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.
Can one of them usurp Max Verstappen’s dominance so far in Austin?
We’re about to find out!
Lando Norris after crashing out of the sprint
"I just got hit, right? I did nothing wrong. Further back things happened and I just got unlucky and got hit because of it.
“I don't know. I need to look a bit more carefully. It's more people further back just being a bit careless and we are the consequence of that."
George Russell convinced he has the best seat in Formula One at Mercedes
“I think if every single seat was available right now and I could choose any single seat to race for the 2026 season I would choose Mercedes,” Russell said.
“I think a number of drivers would do so as well.
“Nobody can foresee what’s going to happen in the future and I’m sure there are going to be big uncertainties and unknowns going into next year and surprises, good and bad.
“But you can only make a decision based on the information you have in the moment and with all the info I have, I’m super happy.
Martin Brundle on Lando Norris' potential 'consequences'
“It’s slightly odd, but I think what McLaren are doing for the sport is really good - they can race from lights out until the chequered flag, with one rule: don’t crash into one another.
“If we were in a development race, it would be Oscar getting the new parts first. If you need a slipstream, Oscar would get priority. If it’s that sort of intra-team thing, which doesn’t hand an advantage to other teams.”
Twenty years on from Indianapolis farce, Austin spectacle typifies F1's American boom
Feature by Kieran Jackson
The setting is the Indianapolis Motor Speedway: home to the world-famous Indy 500 race. Ahead of the 2005 United States Grand Prix, at a circuit modified for Formula One, ITV pundit and former F1 driver Martin Brundle is interviewing the sport’s long-term supremo and commander-in-chief Bernie Ecclestone on the grid. And you may well say, nothing unusual about that.
What is more unusual is Brundle’s direct, bordering on combative, line of questioning. A huddle of camera crew and journalists huddle around, eager for answers. Because F1’s only race in the land of the free is about to become a farce. Out of 20 cars, only six are set to take to the start line. For the sport and its tempestuous 55-year relationship with the US, it is the ultimate moment of “lunacy”, as Brundle depicts it.
“The future of Formula One in America?” asks Brundle. “Not good,” Ecclestone replies.
It is a far cry from where the sport is stateside now.
Twenty years on from Indiana farce, Austin spectacle typifies F1’s American boom
Christian Horner ‘played a character’ at Red Bull, claims Susie Wolff
Susie Wolff has suggested that Christian Horner “played a character very well” during his time running the Red Bull team and that the allegations surrounding him were “a real shame” for F1.
Horner was relieved of his duties as Red Bull F1 team principal back in July after 20 years and 14 world titles at the team he built from the bottom up.
He officially left last month, having received an £80m pay-off, and Laurent Mekies was installed as his replacement as both chief executive and team principal.
Full quotes below:
Christian Horner ‘played a character’ at Red Bull, claims Susie Wolff
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff:
On attempts to sign Verstappen: “There wasn’t any ‘on purpose’ flirting, it’s clear we needed to have the conversation - we ended up in the same place in the summer, it was destabilising for everyone, but we move on now and everything is sorted.
On 2026: “I’m so happy that these cars that we finally get rid of them, we go back to something that is hopefully easier to understand - I’m happy we’re changing.”
On Russell/Verstappen in 2027: “Certainly good entertainment for everyone! But we don’t want to create any rumours, and it’s a good line-up.”
How Palestine's 'Speed Sisters' allowed girls to dream in the face of war
By Kieran Jackson
Pondering the start of a remarkable journey, Palestinian aid worker Maysoon Jayyusi remembers the moment vividly. “I had to drive fast to avoid getting hit,” she says, matter-of-factly. “Young people and soldiers fired tear gas and threw stones at us.
“It was simple: I started driving fast to avoid getting caught.”
Full piece below:
