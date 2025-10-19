F1 US Grand Prix LIVE: Verstappen on pole with title leader Piastri down in sixth
Follow live F1 updates from the Circuit of the Americas with Verstappen on pole ahead of Norris
F1 next heads to Austin as the Circuit of the Americas hosts the United States Grand Prix - and the fourth sprint weekend of the 2025 season.
McLaren title rivals Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris clashed last time out in Singapore, with the Australian upset after his teammate’s lap one overtake involved contact between the two cars. Norris finished third, a spot ahead of Piastri, and narrowed the deficit in the world championship to 22 points with six rounds to go. McLaren have since stated that Norris faces “repercussions” following the incident.
Max Verstappen finished second in Singapore and is 63 points off Piastri in the title race, while George Russell claimed his second victory of the season in the city-state. The British driver, alongside teammate Kimi Antonelli, extended his contract with Mercedes on Wednesday.
As for Ferrari, it was another difficult weekend in Singapore as Lewis Hamilton still searches for his first podium of the season. Charles Leclerc won last year’s race in Austin, as the Scuderia claimed a one-two finish.
Follow live updates of the US Grand Prix with The Independent
What time is the United States Grand Prix?
The race in Austin starts at 8pm (BST) on Sunday.
Leclerc overtakes Norris at the start!
Lights out and Verstappen keeps the lead comfortably, but Leclerc makes a move stick on Norris at turn 1!
Norris drops to third, while Piastri is up to fifth ahead of Russell - who has dropped two places to sixth!
Perfect start for Verstappen - not a good one for Norris.
Formation lap:
So Verstappen leads the pack around for the formation lap, with the top-two on mediums and Charles Leclerc on the soft tyre.
What will happen at turn 1 this time?!
A reminder of the starting grid in Austin:
1) Max Verstappen - Red Bull
2) Lando Norris - McLaren
3) Charles Leclerc - Ferrari
4) George Russell - Mercedes
5) Lewis Hamilton - Ferrari
6) Oscar Piastri - McLaren
7) Kimi Antonelli - Mercedes
8) Ollie Bearman - Haas
9) Carlos Sainz - Williams
10) Fernando Alonso - Aston Martin
11) Nico Hulkenberg - Sauber
12) Liam Lawson - Racing Bulls
13) Yuki Tsunoda - Red Bull
14) Pierre Gasly - Alpine
15) Franco Colapinto - Alpine
16) Gabriel Bortoleto - Sauber
17) Esteban Ocon - Haas
18) Lance Stroll - Aston Martin
19) Alex Albon - Williams
20) Isack Hadjar - Racing Bulls
McLaren CEO Zak Brown:
On both cars on the podium: “I think we can, it won’t be easy. Yesterday was brutal day at the office, we don’t know if it’s a one or two stop.
“We don’t need to try and win this in turn one and maybe let the race come to us yesterday.”
Carlos Sainz, who starts P9:
On fans cheering: “Highlight of the day. They’re on the train with us.
“Windier, different wind, it’ll be a new experience for everyone.”
United States Grand Prix
It’s a big one, folks!
Max Verstappen is on pole and is looking to narrow the deficit once again to championship leader Oscar Piastri - who starts down in sixth.
Damage limitation for the Australian? Perhaps. Lando Norris, his McLaren teammate, starts in second, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in third, followed by George Russell and Lewis Hamilton.
Much like the sprint yesterday, the run going up the hill to turn 1 will be pivotal here!
Time for the US national anthem!
Hell of an atmosphere on a baking hot grid at the Circuit of the Americas as the Star Spangled Banner plays out!
Liam Lawson, starting in P12:
“A bit warm. Just a lot of ice around me right now, it’s close it’ll be tough for us.”
Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies:
On Verstappen’s car: “Max was not super happy with the sprint, we got lucky with McLaren disappearing, we didn’t quite have the pace we hoped for.
“We’re trying to unlock performance.”
On world championship: “The team is focused race by race...”
