F1 US Grand Prix LIVE: Sprint race updates, stream and times in Austin
Follow F1 updates from the Circuit of the Americas, with Verstappen ahead of Norris and Piastri
F1 next heads to Austin as the Circuit of the Americas hosts the United States Grand Prix - and the fourth sprint weekend of the 2025 season.
McLaren title rivals Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris clashed last time out in Singapore, with the Australian upset after his teammate’s lap one overtake involved contact between the two cars. Norris finished third, a spot ahead of Piastri, and narrowed the deficit in the world championship to 22 points with six rounds to go. McLaren have since stated that Norris faces “repercussions” following the incident.
Max Verstappen finished second in Singapore and is 63 points off Piastri in the title race, while George Russell claimed his second victory of the season in the city-state. The British driver, alongside teammate Kimi Antonelli, extended his contract with Mercedes on Wednesday.
As for Ferrari, it was another difficult weekend in Singapore as Lewis Hamilton still searches for his first podium of the season. Charles Leclerc won last year’s race in Austin, as the Scuderia claimed a one-two finish.
Follow live updates of the US Grand Prix with The Independent
Reminder of the starting grid:
1. Max Verstappen
2. Lando Norris
3. Oscar Piastri
4. Nico Hulkenberg
5. George Russell
6. Fernando Alonso
7. Carlos Sainz
8. Lewis Hamilton
9. Alex Albon
10. Charles Leclerc
11. Kimi Antonelli
12. Isack Hadjar
13. Pierre Gasly
14. Lance Stroll
15. Liam Lawson
16. Ollie Bearman
17. Franco Colapinto
18. Yuki Tsunoda
19. Esteban Ocon
20. Gabriel Bortoleto
Sprint race in Austin:
Lewis Hamilton won the first in China, Lando Norris the second in Miami and Max Verstappen the third in Spa - who will win the fourth sprint race of the season?
Verstappen on pole on what is a scorching hot day in Texas, with Lando Norris alongside him in second and Oscar Piastri in third.
It’s a long-run up the hill to turn 1 - coud we have some chaos at the start?
Sauber team principal Jonathan Wheatley:
On Hulkenberg in P4: “He’s been under the coche, a lot of criticism about his qualifying performances but he absolutely nailed the whole of Friday.
“We haven’t been to a circuit which plays to the strengths of the car for the last three races.”
Max Verstappen, who starts on pole:
“It’s always difficult, the lap was good, I expect it to be a proper battle with McLaren.”
Martin Brundle on Norris-Piastri squabble at McLaren:
“There's a championship to be won, they've both got a fantastic car. Max is in the rear-view mirrors in the last few races.
“This setup is doomed to fail, you have two competitive athletes working in a team environment.”
Lewis Hamilton, who qualified eighth:
“That was definitely not the pace we were expecting.
“It was looking good in practice, Q1 was pretty decent, then it started to fall away from us. The car is very tough to drive, eight-tenths is a mountain to climb.”
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff:
On attempts to sign Verstappen: “There wasn’t any ‘on purpose’ flirting, it’s clear we needed to have the conversation - we ended up in the same place in the summer, it was destabilising for everyone, but we move on now and everything is sorted.
On 2026: “I’m so happy that these cars that we finally get rid of them, we go back to something that is hopefully easier to understand - I’m happy we’re changing.”
On Russell/Verstappen in 2027: “Certainly good entertainment for everyone! But we don’t want to create any rumours, and it’s a good line-up.”
Max Verstappen after taking pole for the sprint:
“It was a nice qualifying, it’s about trying to put it all together, not easy but worked out well. I still expect it to be a tough battle tomorrow in the sprint.
“You have to leave a few margins here and there but this has been a very good day.
“Just got to try and have a good start and have pace in the race.”
