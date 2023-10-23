Red Bull chief condemns Mexican fans who booed Max Verstappen

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko was critical of an “enthusiastic” section of Mexican fans who booed Max Verstappen after Sunday’s United States Grand Prix.

Race winner Verstappen, who saw off a late challenge from Lewis Hamilton though the Brit was later disqualified alongside Charles Leclerc, was jeered as he walked onto the podium in Austin.

Then chants of “Checo” for Verstappen’s team-mate Sergio Perez were audible during the Dutch national anthem.

Verstappen and Perez have endured a topsy-turvy relationship as team-mates, most notably clashing in Brazil last year when the Dutchman rebuked a team order to let the Mexican pass.

F1 returns to Mexico City this weekend and Marko, who has previously apologised after referring to Perez’s ethnicity as a reason for his struggles this season, suggested it was only a particularly keen group of fans who were jeering.

“We are in contact with a lot of Mexicans,” said Marko. “The majority are very friendly and fair, but there are always some let’s say enthusiastic people who don’t maintain the fair sporting standard.

“But we have no concerns and are happy to go to Mexico.”

Max Verstappen was booed on the podiun in Austin on Sunday (Getty Images)

Red Bull boss Christian Horner added: "I don’t think Max is going to get the warmest reception in Mexico!

“But that’s water off a duck’s back. One year you are the villain, the next year you are the hero."

Verstappen himself was unfazed by the boos, telling Dutch media: “In the end, I’m the one who takes the silverware home, so all fine by me.”

Following Hamilton’s disqualification, Perez now has a 39-point lead over the Brit in the battle for second place in the world championship with four races to go.