Williams confirm second driver for 2024 F1 season

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Williams have announced that Logan Sargeant has kept his seat for the 2024 F1 season.

The American driver’s future at the team was in doubt after he finished bottom of all the active drivers in the 2023 standings, registering just one point in 22 races.

Sargeant was also the only driver on the grid who failed to qualify higher than his team-mate in any grand prix qualifying session.

But despite the team being linked to Mercedes reserve Mick Schumacher and 2022 F2 champion Felipe Drugovich, team boss James Vowles has put the speculation to bed and confirmed Sargeant’s spot as Alex Albon’s team-mate next season.

"I am pleased to continue our journey with Logan into the 2024 season,” Vowles said.

“Logan has demonstrated immense skill whilst under the pressure of the world stage, making him a perfect fit for our team. We have great confidence in his abilities and believe that together we can achieve even greater success in the upcoming season."

The news means that the 2024 grid will be exactly the same as the driver pairings which concluded the 2023 season, with all 20 drivers retaining their spot.

Williams have retained Logan Sargeant for the 2024 season (Williams F1)

Sargeant added: "I am thrilled to be continuing with Williams Racing for the 2024 season. It has been an incredible journey with the team so far, and I am grateful for the opportunity to continue developing as a driver within such a talented and dedicated group.

“We have exciting plans for the future, and I can’t wait to contribute to the team’s success in the coming year."

Sargeant became the first American in 30 years to score an F1 point when he finished 10th at the United States Grand Prix in October, following Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc’s disqualification.

“It’s amazing to score my first point in F1 on home turf after the challenging weekend I’ve had,” Sargeant said at the time.

“I’m so proud of this team and myself for the hard work and progress we’ve been making this season.”