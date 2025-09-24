Fernando Alonso makes F1 retirement stance clear ahead of 2026 ‘opportunity’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fernando Alonso admits he could retire from Formula One at the end of next season if Aston Martin are competitive, signalling a desire to go out at the very top.

The two-time F1 world champion turns 45 next year and his contract with Aston expires at the end of the 2026 season – the first in a new set of regulations.

Aston have long targeted the 2026 season – with ex-Red Bull design guru Adrian Newey leading their car design team – as an “opportunity” to target podiums, race wins and world championships.

Alonso, who won his two titles in 2005 and 2006 with Renault, acknowledged that the end of his career is nearing but revealed that he is more likely to stay in the sport if Aston Martin doesn’t have a car capable of challenging at the top.

“If things go well, I think it’s a very good moment to stop,” Alonso, who joined Aston in 2023 from Alpine, told the Aston Martin website. “I’ve been chasing a competitive car and competitive racing for many, many years and if I have that, I think it’s a very good way to close my career.

“Let’s say that if we are competitive, there is more chance that I stop. If we are not competitive, it will be very hard to give up without trying again.”

Alongside teammate Lance Stroll – son of team owner Lawrence Stroll – Alonso and Aston have long been eyeing 2026, much like Williams, as a reset with new engine and chassis regulations potentially shaking up the pecking order.

Asked whether Aston has all the pieces in place for their 2026 project, Alonso replied: “I'm pretty convinced about that. The only thing is when. That's probably my only question mark from this project.

"In my case, driving in the last couple of years of my career, obviously, I want to taste the success of the Aston Martin project. But I know that everything takes a little bit of time to glue all the pieces together. And that’s my only question mark.

"Aston Martin fighting for and winning the world championship is more or less guaranteed in the future. We have everything that is needed to fight for a World Championship.

open image in gallery Fernando Alonso turns 45 next year ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Alonso won his two world titles with Renault in 2005 and 2006 ( Getty Images )

“Then, to execute the job and to win it, you need some external factors as well: you need a little help from the competitors [with results not going their way]; you need a little bit of luck; you need to execute every weekend well.”

"But let's say, in preparation for 2026, we have everything in place. With the current regulations, the gap to the frontrunners is a little bit too much, and the energy and the effort that you need to overcome that gap is too much for now – too much to do in 2025.

"I see 2026 as an opportunity. Everything will be reset in a way, and then it's up to us to do a better job than the others."

Alonso is currently positioned 14th in the championship standings, two points behind teammate Stroll with seven races to go.