Ferrari unveil 2023 F1 car at spectacular SF-23 launch event in Maranello

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Ferrari unveiled their 2023 Formula 1 car - the SF-23 - at a spectacular launch event at their base in Maranello in front of 500 Tifosi fans.

The Scuderia, whose title challenge in 2022 was undone by reliability problems and strategic errors as Red Bull cruised to double title glory, have a new team principal at the helm this year with former Alfa Romeo boss Fred Vasseur replacing Mattia Binotto.

Vasseur was present at the reveal on Tuesday morning, alongside drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, as the car design was unveiled before the SF-23 was driven around the Circuit de Fiorano by first Leclerc, and then Sainz.

Ferrari unveiled their 2023 Formula 1 car - the SF-23 - at a spectacular launch event in Maranello (Ferrari)

With Ferrari this year emblazoned on the rear wing, the livery design is not altogether dissimilar to last year’s design, though the car will have an adapted ride height as a result of a slight tweak in the technical regulations.

“I can’t wait for the new season, 2022 was a good step forward compared to two difficult years before,” Leclerc said.

“I’m really looking forward to this new car. We’ve tried to address the weaknessess on this car. The motivation is to win. I’m looking forward to getting back in the car and hopefully trying to win the Championship.”

Sainz was similarly eager to get back on track, with the new season just over two weeks away.

“It was a long winter for us,” he said. “Immediately January 1st, my body wanted to go racing again! We’re fully charged up.

“It’s unique. It’s amazing, to have this scenery and present the car in Maranello, with 500 Tifosi in the grandstand, I think Ferrari is the only F1 team with this atmosphere. It’s one of my most special days presenting the car and me getting to see it.”

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were both present at the launch event in front of 500 Tifosi fans in Maranello (Ferrari)

New team principal Vasseur was optimistic about the Scuderia’s chances this season and insisted that first-place was the only result acceptable. Ferrari have not won a Drivers’ Championship since Kimi Raikkonen’s success in 2007.

“We did a good job at the factory and now we are ready for the season - let’s see what happens, I think we are in a good place,” he said at the launch.

“The most important thing is to have Ferrari first, this is the target. We will root for both drivers. The most important is to be successful and to win, the challenge is in front of us.

“It will be a long season but the motiavtion is there - the car’s performance is crucial.”

The 2023 Formula 1 season starts on 3-5 March in Bahrain at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir. The race will be on Sunday 5 March.

Pre-season testing takes place one week before, on 23-25 February, at the same circuit in Bahrain.

Click here to subscribe to The Independent’s Sport YouTube channel for all the latest sports videos.