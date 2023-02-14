✕ Close 'The mood in Ferrari is very positive' says new boss Vasseur as Leclerc and Sainz test in Firoano

Ferrari unveil their 2023 challenger - the SF-23 - at a launch event in Maranello on Tuesday morning as the Scuderia look ahead to the new F1 season.

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will both be present at the unveiling while we will also hear from new team principal Fred Vasseur - who replaced Mattia Binotto in the off-season - who is tasked with chasing down Red Bull as the Prancing Horse eye a first drivers’ title since 2007.

Meanwhile, both Aston Martin and McLaren launched their 2023 cars on Monday as they aim to improve on disappointing 2022 campaigns.

Ferrari’s launch event is the eighth Formula 1 car reveal of the year, with Mercedes to launch their car tomorrow and Alpine on Thursday.

