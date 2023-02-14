Ferrari reveal 2023 F1 car and livery at launch in Maranello - live updates
Ferrari launch their 2023 car at 10:25am (GMT) on Tuesday morning at their base in Maranello
Ferrari unveil their 2023 challenger - the SF-23 - at a launch event in Maranello on Tuesday morning as the Scuderia look ahead to the new F1 season.
Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will both be present at the unveiling while we will also hear from new team principal Fred Vasseur - who replaced Mattia Binotto in the off-season - who is tasked with chasing down Red Bull as the Prancing Horse eye a first drivers’ title since 2007.
Meanwhile, both Aston Martin and McLaren launched their 2023 cars on Monday as they aim to improve on disappointing 2022 campaigns.
Ferrari’s launch event is the eighth Formula 1 car reveal of the year, with Mercedes to launch their car tomorrow and Alpine on Thursday.
Follow all the latest news from the world of Formula 1 with The Independent
Ferrari 2023 car launch: When did Ferrari last win the Drivers’ Championship?
Way back in 2007 with Kimi Raikkonen.
The McLaren pairing of Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso were fighting for the Championship and the favourties heading into the final few races.
But DNFs and reliability issues cost McLaren, and with victory at the final race of the season in Brazil, Raikkonen snuck in to claim the 2007 World Championship by a point!
Ferrari 2023 car launch: 30 minutes away!
We’re just 30 minutes from Ferrari’s SF-23 car launch in Maranello - and we will hear from both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, as well as new team principal Fred Vasseur!
F1 news: Lando Norris ready to break F1 ban on political statements
Lando Norris believes it is paramount for F1 drivers to have “freedom of speech” following a controversial FIA rule implemented in the off-season.
The new international sporting code states that the sport’s stars could be in breach if they make a “political or religious statement” without prior approval from the sport’s governing body.
Norris, who has been open on topics such as mental health in the past, echoed the voices of many drivers in his reponse to the new regulation.
“I think it’s important it’s clear as drivers that we can still voice our opinions,” the 23-year-old McLaren driver said at his team’s 2023 car launch event on Monday.
“F1 shouldn’t limit what we can do or say or influence as drivers because we’re only wanting to do it for the best reasons, doing it because we have millions of fans and viewers who we want to influence and guide and help.
“We should have freedom of speech and do what we want, that’s what we want. It’s better when as a community we make statements as a group but we as drivers should have our own say.
“If things start to get blocked off, no one’s going to want to do media – I’ll just say the same things over and over. We’re only trying to help people in the world and there’s no reason why we shouldn’t be able to do that.”
Lando Norris ready to break F1 ban on political statements
The McLaren driver insisted ‘we’re not in school’ after the FIA banned drivers from making political statements without prior approval
F1 news: How did Ferrari fare in 2022?
All in all, it was a mixed 2022 for the Scuderia.
While they finally had a car capable of challenging for the title, as shown with Charles Leclerc storming to two race wins in the first three races, what followed was a season of confusion, frustration and miscalculations - and Red Bull took full advantage.
With Mercedes out of the title running, errors from Leclerc himself - in Imola and France particularly - handed the intiative to Max Verstappen while reliability and strategy errors allowed Red Bull to stretch their lead.
Carlos Sainz did win his first F1 race - in his 150th Grand Prix, at Silverstone - but Leclerc only managed to win one more race all season and only secured second place ahead of Sergio Perez at the final race in Abu Dhabi.
So the big question this year - with a new team principal in ex-Alfa Romeo boss Fred Vasseur at the helm - is can the Scuderia challenge for the title and take that final step?
F1 news: Ferrari to reveal 2023 car and livery
Ferrari unveil their 2023 challenger - the SF-23 - at a launch event in Maranello on Tuesday morning as the Scuderia look ahead to the 2023 F1 season.
Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will both be present at the unveiling while we will also hear from new team principal Fred Vasseur - who replaced Mattia Binotto in the off-season - who is tasked with chasing down Red Bull as the Prancing Horse eye a first drivers’ title since 2007.
The Scuderia will reveal their car and design at 10:25 (GMT) this morning.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies