F1 fans react after Ferrari reveal 2023 SF-23 car ahead of new season

Ferrari supporters reacted with glee to the unveiling of the team’s 2023 car on Tuesday - while other F1 fans were unimpressed by the classical red-based livery.

The Scuderia unveiled their 2023 Formula 1 car - the SF-23 - at a spectacular launch event at their base in Maranello in front of 500 Tifosi fans.

With Ferrari this year emblazoned on the rear wing, the livery design is not altogether dissimilar to last year’s model, though the car will have an adapted ride height as a result of a slight tweak in the technical regulations.

Ferrari launched their 2023 F1 car - the SF-23 - this morning ahead of the new season (Ferrari)

Tifosi members were, as expected, delighted with the car design, with one commenting: “I’m in love, you made the F1-75 (2022 car) more beautiful.”

Another quipped: “How beautiful is it? Thank you Ferrari for making us fall in love on Valentine’s Day” while user @F1DAN92 said on Twitter “seeing it on track was amazing” after both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz took to the wheel at the Circuit de Fiorano.

However, others were apathetic about the car’s typical design, with one saying: “Red? I never would’ve gussed” and another comically adding: “Ferrari fans seeing a red car for the 73rd season in a row after saying how boring Red Bull are” alongside an emoji of a shocked Joe Rogan.

Twitter user @CarpeNoctem268 similarly said: “Nothing special. It’s red. Like a Ferrari,” while another summed up the 2023 car launches so far by stating: “We’re in for a boring season if these reveals are anything to go by.”

Reaction online was mixed, from Ferrari fan glee to comical responses from F1 fans (Twitter)

Most teams have stuck with a similar design to their 2022 model, given there was a mammoth set of regulation changes prior to last season.

Mercedes are the penultimate team to launch their car - tomorrow at Silverstone - while Alpine will unveil their 2023 challenger on Thursday evening in London.

Ferrari, meanwhile, have a new team principal at the helm this year with former Alfa Romeo boss Fred Vasseur replacing Mattia Binotto, who has already insisted that Leclerc will not be put on a pedestal as a No 1 driver ahead of Sainz.

The 2023 Formula 1 season starts on 3-5 March in Bahrain at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir. The race will be on Sunday 5 March.

Pre-season testing takes place one week before, on 23-25 February, at the same circuit in Bahrain.

Click here to subscribe to The Independent’s Sport YouTube channel for all the latest sports videos.