Ferrari F1 2024 car launch LIVE: Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz reveal challenger

✕ Close 'Hello Lewis': Charles Leclerc discusses his 'ideal' teammate in resurfaced footage

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Ferrari unveil their 2024 F1 car on Tuesday morning at their base in Maranello.

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz are expected to be present at the launch event alongside Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur. The event is expected to get underway at 11am (GMT).

Lewis Hamilton may also be watching on with interest, given he will join the Scuderia from Mercedes next year. The Silver Arrows launch their own car on Wednesday, with world champions Red Bull revealing their car on Thursday amid much interest given the investigation into team boss Christian Horner.

But today, all eyes are on Ferrari as they look to produce a car capable of winning races this year and challenging Red Bull.

Follow the 2024 Ferrari F1 car launch here with The Independent