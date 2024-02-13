Ferrari F1 2024 car launch LIVE: Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz reveal challenger
Follow all the latest updates as Scuderia Ferrari launch their 2024 Formula 1 car at their base in Maranello
Ferrari unveil their 2024 F1 car on Tuesday morning at their base in Maranello.
Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz are expected to be present at the launch event alongside Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur. The event is expected to get underway at 11am (GMT).
Lewis Hamilton may also be watching on with interest, given he will join the Scuderia from Mercedes next year. The Silver Arrows launch their own car on Wednesday, with world champions Red Bull revealing their car on Thursday amid much interest given the investigation into team boss Christian Horner.
But today, all eyes are on Ferrari as they look to produce a car capable of winning races this year and challenging Red Bull.
Ferrari 2024 F1 car launch: The SF-24!
Here it is - the SF-24!
Ferrari have unveiled their new car via a live stream on YouTube and their social media channels:
Ferrari 2024 F1 car launch: Five minutes away from the launch event!
They’re almost ready to get underway at Maranello, Ferrari HQ, for the launch of the SF-24 on Tuesday morning. ,
Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz and Fred Vasseur will all be present for the reveal of the new car, which is then expected to get a shakedown on track this afternoon.
Ferrari 2024 F1 car launch: Carlos Sainz speaks out after Ferrari exit
Carlos Sainz admits it is “not the best feeling” at the start of 2024 after losing his Ferrari seat to Lewis Hamilton for next year.
The Spanish driver will leave the Scuderia at the end of the 2024 F1 season, with seven-time world champion Hamilton crossing over from Mercedes to Ferrari to partner Charles Leclerc in 2025.
It leaves Sainz, 29, without a seat for 2025 but he has been linked with replacing Hamilton at Mercedes, as well as potential spots at Red Bull and Stake (Sauber). Despite the disappointment, Sainz insisted he will remain focused on this year – his fourth and final year with Ferrari.
Full quotes below - we are expected to hear more from Sainz today:
Ferrari 2024 F1 car launch - How did Ferrari get on in 2023?
It was a frustrating season for the Scuderia last time out, despite being the only team other than Red Bull to win a race.
Following a slow start, Ferrari’s season was summed up by some impressive showings in qualifying on Saturday which could not be backed up with supreme race-pace on Sunday, especially up against Max Verstappen and Red Bull.
That being said, Carlos Sainz managed to secure the only non-Red Bull win of the season with a terrific drive in Singapore.
Charles Leclerc secured five pole positions but could not claim a victory. The Monegasque has not won a race since July 2022.
Ferrari 2024 F1 car launch - Lewis Hamilton may well be watching on with interest
Hamilton will move to Ferrari in 2025 so will be watching Ferrari’s car and progress this year closely.
Here’s the full low-down on his shock move to the Scuderia from Mercedes next year.
Ferrari 2024 F1 car launch - What to expect today?
Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz are expected to be present at the launch event alongside Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur.
The event is expected to get underway at 11am (GMT).
All eyes are on Ferrari as they look to produce a car capable of winning races this year and challenging Red Bull.
