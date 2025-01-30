Ferrari reveal name of Lewis Hamilton’s first Scuderia F1 car for 2025 season

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ferrari have confirmed that their 2025 F1 car will be called the SF-25, in line with their last two Scuderia challengers.

Lewis Hamilton will debut in scarlet red this year and is set to drive the SF-25 for the first time at the official three-day pre-season test in Bahrain from 26-28 February.

The last year which didn’t feature the ‘SF’ acronym as the title of the Ferrari car was 2022. That year, the F1-75 challenger was a nod to the 75th anniversary since the first Ferrari production car was unveiled in Maranello.

Hamilton’s first race in the SF-25 will be the season-opening Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on 16 March.

The seven-time F1 world champion, who partners Charles Leclerc this year, is currently undergoing a series of private tests in the 2023 car – the SF-23 – as he continues his acclimatisation with Ferrari machinery.

Hamilton crashed his car in Barcelona on Wednesday, maintaining an intriguing testing trend dating back to his rookie year in 2007.

The 40-year-old was unharmed in the incident at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, though the damage was enough to curtail a planned testing afternoon for Leclerc.

Hamilton is set to take part in a Pirelli tyre test next week, again in Barcelona, ahead of new regulations in 2026.

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc in their 2025 Ferrari race suits ( Twitter/X: @ScuderiaFerrari )

McLaren are also set to take part.

The British driver is then expected to be present at the 10-team season launch event, F1 75 Live, at the O2 Arena in London on Tuesday 18 February.

Ferrari officially unveil the SF-25 a day later.

Hamilton, who won six titles in 12 years at Mercedes, is eyeing a record-breaking eighth F1 world championship this year as he looks to pass Ferrari legend Michael Schumacher’s title tally.