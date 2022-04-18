Haas team principal Guenther Steiner says Formula 1 has the luxury of choosing where they race due to how in demand the sport is.

Las Vegas has been added to the race calendar from the 2023 season and many more locations are interested in being involved. Steiner says this is thanks to the F1 having a good commercial standing.

“I think in general, Las Vegas, a lot of people cannot wait to go there, we all like Sin City,” Steiner told GP Fans. “I think with the sponsors coming in, it will help.

“In general, Formula 1 is in a good place commercially. There are a lot of places that want a race, we can almost choose where we want to go.

“I think Stefano [Domenicali, F1 CEO] and his team are doing a great job to organise it all and get the best out and getting into the American market is very good.”

Haas are an American team and Steiner was asked if the Las Vegas circuit will present more sponsorship opportunites for them.

“As we all know, it is the biggest economy in the world and there is a really good potential of growth,” he said. “I think it is very good to go there, hopefully we can pick up some of these great sponsors.”

Haas are having their best season for years as Kevin Magnussen has propelled them into the top 10 in the drivers’ standings and seventh in the constructors’. Steiner is ecstatic with how his team have started the season.

“If you think about the last two years and then coming back like this, you cannot write a story like this,” Steiner told Sky Sports.

“The guys at the race track the last two years, they had tough times but they kept their heads low, learned and the pit stops today very good and everything was just fine.

“They took the last year to get ready for a better car and the guys delivered a good car this year. It’s all down to the team, they can all be very proud. It’s just fantastic.”