Formula One has long been the established championship at the pinnacle of motorsport racing, but that is now all changing in the eyes those involved in another series.

Alejandro Agag is chief of the Formula E championship which is now in its ninth season, running a third generation all-electric racecar.

Over the weekend, the famous streetrace of Monaco hosted the ninth race of 2023 - just past the midway point in the campaign - and Agag feels the new vehicle is perfectly suited for such an historic and prestigious track. Moreover, Agag says the championship as a whole has progressed to such an extent over the past couple of years that it can now lay serious claim to being a requirement for the best drivers to conquer.

“It’s a car made for the streets of Monaco. This Gen 3 really takes Formula E to another level,” Agag said on TalkSport’s On Track show. “It takes it to a level where strategy is key.

“I think we’ve put it in a place where if you really want to call yourself the best driver in the world, you really need to win Formula 1 and Formula E.”

That is a view which has been echoed by several drivers on the FE grid, who feel the added strategy and control required makes it the real pinnacle of motorsport.

At present, the only past Formula E champion currently involved in F1 is Nyck de Vries, in his debut season with AlphaTauri. Several of those on the FE grid have previously been in F1, but the claim would suggest Max Verstappen would need to also make the switch to unify the titles, as such.

