Gabriel Bortoleto taken to F1 medical centre after gigantic crash at Brazil GP

Gabriel Bortoleto was taken to the FIA medical centre but is believed to be fine after a gigantic crash in the sprint race in Brazil.

The rookie driver, born in Sao Paulo, attempted an overtake on Alex Albon towards the end of the 24-lap dash.

Yet Bortoleto, going inside on the main straight, immediately spun and smashed into the inside wall before careening into the outside wall at turn one.

With his Sauber car destroyed, mercifully, the 21-year-old said he was “OK” over team radio but as a precaution, he was taken for a medical check-up.

Bortoleto’s participation in qualifying at his home race later on Saturday is now in doubt, given the damage to the car.

Albon, who was fortunate not to be collected by Bortoleto’s car, said afterwards: “I just hope he’s OK. These walls around Sao Paulo, especially around turn one… I had one in qualifying last year, it hurts.

“I feel for him and hope he’s OK.”

open image in gallery Bortoleto's Sauber car was destroyed but the driver appeared to be fine ( F1 TV )

Isack Hadjar, who was running closely behind Bortoleto, added: “That was scary. He got caught by a wet patch or something, but it was quite scary.”

Earlier in the race, Oscar Piastri and two other drivers crashed out after driving over a wet patch at turn three, sliding into the barriers.

Franco Colapinto and Nico Hulkenberg also came a cropper in an incident which resulted in a red flag.

Lando Norris eventually won the action-packed race ahead of Kimi Antonelli and George Russell, extending his championship lead to nine points. Max Verstappen finished fourth.