George Russell confirmed in unchanged Mercedes driver line-up for 2026

George Russell’s Formula One future has been confirmed for another season after Mercedes announced an unchanged driver line-up for 2026.

Ten days on from Russell’s victory at the Singapore Grand Prix – his second of an impressive campaign – Mercedes announced the British driver will continue to be partnered by rookie Kimi Antonelli.

Mercedes said the Russell-Antonelli line-up was for 2026, which again leaves the door ajar for Max Verstappen to be signed the following year.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, who despite describing Russell as “formidable” following his triumph in Singapore, has made little secret of his admiration for Verstappen. However, the PA news agency understands Russell has reached a multi-year agreement.

“Confirming our driver line-up was always just a matter of when, not if,” Wolff said. “We wanted to take our time, handle the negotiations properly and make sure everyone, on all sides, was happy. I’m pleased we have done that.

“George and Kimi have proved a strong pairing and we’re excited to continue our journey together. Our focus is now on the final six races of the year, as we fight for second in the constructors’ championship, and onwards to 2026 and a new era in F1.”

Russell has arguably been the pound-for-pound star performer on the F1 grid this season. Alongside his two victories, he has taken eight podiums and will head into this weekend’s United States Grand Prix in Austin fourth in the world championship.

The Englishman’s future with Mercedes was in some doubt earlier this year with a break clause in Verstappen’s contract which allowed him to leave Red Bull if he was outside of the top three in the championship prior to August’s summer break.

However, the clause could not be activated when Verstappen finished fourth in Belgium. At the next round in Hungary, the Dutchman, under contract with Red Bull until 2028, confirmed he would be staying.

“I am really proud to be continuing our journey together,” said Russell, 27. “Next year will mark my 10th since I signed with Mercedes back in 2017.

“It has been such a long and successful partnership with the team so far and I can’t wait to see what lies ahead, particularly as we embark on one of the largest regulation changes in the sport’s history next year.

“We are all incredibly focused on making that a success and, for me personally, building on what has been my strongest season in F1 to date.”

While Russell has impressed, team-mate Antonelli has endured a difficult first campaign. He trails Russell by 149 points in the standings.

The 19-year-old Italian said: “I’m super excited to be continuing with the team. I’ve learnt so much in my first season in F1, both in the good moments and the more challenging ones. Those have all made me stronger, not only as a driver but as a team-mate, too.”

Russell will be back in his Mercedes cockpit for practice at the Circuit of the Americas on Friday. Oscar Piastri holds a 22-point championship lead over McLaren team-mate Lando Norris with six rounds left.