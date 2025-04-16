Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

George Russell’s Mercedes future has left Martin Brundle “quite worried” after speculation over Max Verstappen’s future.

The Formula 1 world champion’s recent struggles with Red Bull have sparked talk of a move away, with Mercedes linked due to Toto Wolff’s history with the Dutch driver.

Red Bull struggled at the Bahrain International Circuit with a brake issue, which resulted in a sixth-place finish and the 27-year-old declared “nothing went well”.

Helmut Marko failed to dampen speculation when admitting there is “concern is great” about his future amid talk of an escape clause in his contract.

Wolff spurned a chance to sign the four-time champion back in 2014 before his move to Red Bull and Brundle is adamant the Mercedes chief would not fail a second time should he become available, which could leave Russell’s future in doubt due to Kimi Antonelli’s potential.

“I think if Max Verstappen sprung into the marketplace, I would be quite worried for George, actually, because Kimi is obviously their man for the future,” Brundle said on Sky Sports.

“So there’s a lot of ifs in there. George is doing a great job for him as team leader, but Toto missed Max once, I don’t think that he’ll miss him a second time should he get the opportunity.”

Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain celebrates second place at the the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

While Marko underlined the need to provide Verstappen with a competitive car to challenge Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri in the McLaren.

“The concern is great,” he said. “As I said, improvements have to come in the near future so that he has a car with which he can win again. We have to create a basis with a car so that he can fight for the World Championship.

“It’s clear. We must make progress that is not expressed in points, but on the stopwatch. With such a performance, it won’t be anything to do with the World Championship.”