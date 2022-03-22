George Russell style praised by Toto Wolff as Mercedes boss makes Max Verstappen comparison
The Mercedes boss has praised the way the 24-year-old operates behind the wheel, while maintaining the F1 world champion operates a ‘win it or bin it’ strategy
Toto Wolff has heaped praise on George Russell for his driving style while taking a shot at Max Verstappen.
The reigning Formula 1 world champion is known for his aggressive style and the Mercedes team boss has labelled his approach as “win it or bin it”.
While Wolff also praised Russell for marrying intelligence and skill, with the young driver delivering fourth in his debut for the Silver Arrows in Bahrain last weekend.
“I think Max’s approach - and this is George’s phrase since he was in go-karting – is ‘win it or bin it,’” Wolff told GQ.
“George approaches it more from an intellectual standpoint while having all the skills.
“You can’t tell a man that has been in a go-kart from the age of six, having been sent out in the rain alone, that ‘now you’re a part of the team, you need to drive for the team’.
“It’s ingrained in them to be alone out there – to be opportunistic.”
Russell has already stated he is not at Mercedes to be Lewis Hamilton’s wingman, adding: “If I perform, I will not ever be in that position.
“I would be disappointed if I found myself in that scenario because it means I have not done the job.
“And if anybody finds themselves in that position, they cannot be upset or disappointed with anyone else because they are there for one reason, and that is because they have not performed.
“It is incredibly exciting and I find myself in a win-win scenario. I am going up against the greatest of all time who has beaten everybody and I can only learn from him.
“Equally it can only be beneficial in the long run but the short-term, too.
“Now is the best time to have this opportunity because we are starting afresh with new cars.
“I would have loved to have had the chance last year but I know if somebody joined me at Williams they would have struggled because I knew the car and how to get the most out of the tyres.
“I was ingrained in that team, that car, and that philosophy as Lewis has been so ingrained in this team. Last year was a constant evolution but now is a complete fresh start and a good opportunity.”
