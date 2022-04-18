George Russell remaining cautious despite ‘pretty crazy’ second place in F1 standings

George Russell says it is “crazy” he is second in the Formula 1 driver standings but is aware there’s a long way to go this season.

Russell overtook Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz to move into second after picking up his first podium for Mercedes in the Australian Grand Prix. So despite his team’s slow start to the season, the results have Mercedes in a good spot. Russell, along with teammate Lewis Hamilton, have them in second in the constructors title.

The British driver was shocked when finding out where he was in the standings.

“Somebody told me that and I didn’t believe them,” he told Sky. “It’s pretty crazy to think but this is a championship based on results and not necessarily based on pace.”

Mercedes are working on their car in between races, with the F1 returning at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on 24 April, in a bid to help both drivers’ seasons.

Russell says the changes won’t be found overnight but that Mercedes can continue to get good results in the meantime.

“We know if we want to keep that position we need to find more performance in the car and I believe in my team back at base to be able to bring more performance but it’s going to take a lot of time,” Russell added. “For the time being, let’s just keep capitalising.”

Russell is ahead of Hamilton in the driver standings, with the seven-time champion in fifth, but the veteran has been full of praise for his new teammate.

“It’s incredible, he’s done an amazing job,” said Hamilton after the Australian Grand Prix. “He did an amazing job today, had great pace, he’s been so solid these first three races. He’s working and really grafting away; he’s doing an amazing job.”

Russell and Hamilton have both scored points in all three races so far, making Mercedes the only team who can boast that stat with both of their drivers.

All the same, they face another tough task to repeat the trick at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at the weekend.