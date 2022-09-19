George Russell says Mercedes have a ‘totally clear direction’ for improvement
Russell has overpeformed in a struggling car this season but is confident the team know how to get better
Mercedes driver George Russell says the team now have a “clear direction” on how to develop their car after struggling this season.
Toto Wolff’s team struggled to compete in the early stages with many issues, including porpoising. Despite that toil, Russell is fourth in the Drivers’ Championship standings - two places ahead of team-mate Lewis Hamilton.
He secured third place at the Italian Grand Prix last weekend, despite it not being a track that suits the Mercedes machine, and believes that knowledge can help them take things up a level next season.
Russell said: “I think we understand exactly why at circuits like Zandvoort and Budapest we were competitive, and we understand why at circuits like this [Monza] and Spa we were uncompetitive. That doesn’t mean that we can solve the issues overnight.
“But we’ve got to keep on developing this car and next year will sort of be an evolution of this and I think now we do have a totally clear direction of how to develop the car.”
Russell spoke about Monza where he got his seventh podium finish of the campaign, with Hamilton claiming fifth. The Mercedes man said it wasn’t Red Bull who stunned them but another team.
Russell added: “[Monza] Definitely wasn’t our strongest race of the season by far, the car wasn’t feeling great, we lost quite a bit of performance since FP1 on Friday and we don’t really know why but I think the biggest thing was the pace of Ferrari surprised us.
“We expected Max and the Red Bulls to be competitive and exactly how they were this weekend and how they were at Spa but Ferrari caught us by surprise, so that is why we couldn’t really fight for that P2.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies