George Russell to start Singapore Grand Prix from pit lane after engine penalty

George Russell will start Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix from the pit lane after exceeding his number of allocated engine parts.

Russell qualified 11th at the Marina Bay Circuit but he will be demoted to the back after Mercedes changed his power unit.

The British driver has enjoyed an impressive opening season as Lewis Hamilton’s team-mate, finishing in the top five at every race he has completed.

But Russell will struggle to keep that fine record intact following his penalty.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc lines up from pole position for Sunday’s race ahead of Red Bull driver Sergio Perez with Hamilton third.

Max Verstappen starts only eighth after Red Bull under-fuelled his car. The Dutch driver must win to stand any chance of taking his second title here with five rounds to spare.