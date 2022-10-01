Jump to content

Liveupdated1664637887

F1 LIVE: Lewis Hamilton starts third in Singapore GP with Charles Leclerc on pole

F1 returns to Singapore as Lewis Hamilton targets his first win of the season from third on the grid

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Saturday 01 October 2022 16:24
Comments
"I don't look at it as a dry spell"- Lewis Hamilton dismisses recent struggles

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc took pole position for the Singapore Grand Prix and starts today’s race at the front with a fuming Max Verstappen only eighth.

In drying conditions Verstappen, who has his first shot of securing back-to-back titles, appeared to be on course to take pole with his final throw of the dice.

But the Red Bull driver was under instruction from his team to abort his final lap due to a fuel issue, and he will start Sunday’s race way down the order. Sergio Perez took second in the other Red Bull, with Lewis Hamilton third - less than a tenth of a second off pole.

Verstappen, who has a 116-point lead, will be crowned champion in Singapore if he wins and sets the fastest lap, and team-mate Perez and Ferrari’s Leclerc finish lower than fourth and eighth respectively.

Hamilton missed out on pole by just 0.054 seconds but the seven-time world champion is set to face further action from the stewards for taking part in qualifying with his nose stud in. Hamilton wore the offending item of jewellery during practice and was summoned to see the stewards ahead of qualifying.

Follow all the action live with The Independent - the race starts at 1pm (BST).

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in