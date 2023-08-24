For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Haas have confirmed an unchanged line-up on the grid for the 2024 Formula 1 season with both Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen retaining their seats.

The experienced pairing have combined well so far in 2023, with Hulkenberg particularly impressive in qualifying.

Though the team’s qualifying speed has translated to just three combined top ten race finishes, Haas hope that tweaks made during the F1 summer break will allow them to climb the Constuctors Championship standings from their current position of eighth.

And some reports suggested that Guenther Steiner’s team may look to refresh their driver line-up with a younger option alongside one of the veterans in 2024, Haas have now confirmed that the German and the Dane will again combine.

“I think it’s safe to say that we’ve had an extremely solid driver pairing this season in Formula 1 and ultimately there was no reason to look to change that moving forward,” said team principal Steiner.

“Kevin is obviously a very well-known quantity to us, and I’m delighted he’ll return for what will be his seventh season in Haas colours. With 113 starts for our team alone, we know where his strengths lie and his knowledge and experience of our organisation pairs very well with that too.

“On the other side of the garage, Nico’s simply slotted in without fuss or fanfare and proved himself to be a valuable member of the team. He’s approaching 200 starts in Formula 1 and we’re very happy to be the beneficiary of that experience behind the wheel.

“We’ve had to tackle our issues this season with regards to the VF-23, we don’t hide from that, but we’ve been extremely fortunate to have had two drivers whose feedback is invaluable in assisting our engineering objectives.”

Hulkenberg was given a surprise F1 lifeline before the start of this season, with the German called in from a position as Aston Martin’s reserve driver to replace compatriot Mick Schumacher.

It represents the first full-time seat that the 36-year-old has held in the sport since 2019, and Hulkenberg has enjoyed a number of strong showings, making it to Q3 at half of the 12 races so far and recording a best finish of seventh at the Australian Grand Prix.

“It’s nice to get things sorted early for next season to just keep the focus on racing and improving performance,” Hulkenberg said.

“I enjoy being part of the team and share Gene [Haas] and Guenther’s passion for it. We’re competing in a very tight midfield and I’m looking forward to building on what we’ve done together so far and taking that forward into 2024.”

The Formula 1 campaign resumes in the Netherlands this weekend with the Dutch Grand Prix.

Hulkenberg and Magnussen are currently 14th and 18th respectively in the Drivers’ Championship standings, with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen streaking towards a third consecutive world title.