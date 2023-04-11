For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Gunether Steiner has revealed that a crash on a ‘slow lap’ in Japan last October was the final straw as he dropped Mick Schumacher from a race seat at Haas.

Schumacher joined Haas as a rookie in 2021 but only scored his first points last year at Silverstone as he struggled for consistency, particularly in 2022 compared to team-mate Kevin Magnussen.

The 24-year-old, son of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, also cost his team a lot of money in repairs after high-cost shunts in Saudi Arabia and Monaco.

But it was a crash on an ‘in-lap’ at the Japanese Grand Prix in Suzuka which sent team boss Steiner over the edge, as he reveals in his new book Surviving to Drive.

“It happened on the f****** in-lap,” Steiner said.

“On the in-lap! Sure, it was very wet out there on the track, but nobody else managed to write off a car while they were driving back to the pits.

“We lose a car after five minutes and now have to build another. I cannot have a driver who I am not confident can take a car around safely on a slow lap.

Mick Schumacher crashed on a ‘slow lap’ in Japan last year (AFP via Getty Images)

“It’s just f****** ridiculous. How many people could we employ with $700,000? And I have to now find that money.”

Schumacher cost Haas an estimated $2million in repairs last year.

He was dropped for Nico Hulkenberg and has since moved to Mercedes as a reserve driver for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

Recommended Mick Schumacher joins Mercedes in reserve role after Ferrari partnership ends

The German will also have the opportunity to fill in at McLaren should Lando Norris or Oscar Piastri be unavailable on a race weekend.

Schumacher has been in around the F1 paddock this year and has attended every race so far, as he eyes a route back into the sport in 2024.