Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Mick Schumacher’s crash on ‘slow lap’ in Japan was final straw, says Guenther Steiner

Schumacher was dropped by Haas after two years and a final season which included high-cost shunts

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Tuesday 11 April 2023 11:48
Comments
Hulkenberg To Replace Schumacher At Haas

Gunether Steiner has revealed that a crash on a ‘slow lap’ in Japan last October was the final straw as he dropped Mick Schumacher from a race seat at Haas.

Schumacher joined Haas as a rookie in 2021 but only scored his first points last year at Silverstone as he struggled for consistency, particularly in 2022 compared to team-mate Kevin Magnussen.

The 24-year-old, son of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, also cost his team a lot of money in repairs after high-cost shunts in Saudi Arabia and Monaco.

But it was a crash on an ‘in-lap’ at the Japanese Grand Prix in Suzuka which sent team boss Steiner over the edge, as he reveals in his new book Surviving to Drive.

“It happened on the f****** in-lap,” Steiner said.

Recommended

“On the in-lap! Sure, it was very wet out there on the track, but nobody else managed to write off a car while they were driving back to the pits.

“We lose a car after five minutes and now have to build another. I cannot have a driver who I am not confident can take a car around safely on a slow lap.

Mick Schumacher crashed on a ‘slow lap’ in Japan last year

(AFP via Getty Images)

“It’s just f****** ridiculous. How many people could we employ with $700,000? And I have to now find that money.”

Schumacher cost Haas an estimated $2million in repairs last year.

He was dropped for Nico Hulkenberg and has since moved to Mercedes as a reserve driver for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

Recommended

The German will also have the opportunity to fill in at McLaren should Lando Norris or Oscar Piastri be unavailable on a race weekend.

Schumacher has been in around the F1 paddock this year and has attended every race so far, as he eyes a route back into the sport in 2024.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in