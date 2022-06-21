Christian Horner claims ‘element of theatre’ in fiery team meeting filmed by Netflix

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has claimed his Mercedes counterpart Toto Wolff brought “an element of theatre” into a meeting of F1 bosses that was reportedly filmed by Netflix for their Drive to Survive series.

It has been said that tensions at the Canadian Grand Prix spilled over when Horner, Wolff and the remainder of the team principles met with Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali to discuss the FIA’s controversial intervention on ‘porpoising’ regulations.

Wolff has accused other F1 bosses of “pitiful” and “disingenuous” behaviour in response to the FIA triggering a technical directive ahead of the Montreal race, which came following concerns over driver safety.

Horner opposed the changes and argued that Mercedes’ struggles with ‘porpoising’ and the bouncing of its W13 car at high speeds was down to its design, rather than the regulations.

The Red Bull boss has also suggested that Mercedes and their drivers, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, have been overplaying their safety concerns as an excuse for poor performance - adding that FIA’s intervention was “overtly biased” in the team’s favour.

Netflix’s cameras were reportedly following Wolff in Montreal, and so would have captured any arguments between the team bosses during the meeting. When it was put to Horner that Wolff may have been playing up to the cameras, he replied: “I think there was an element of theatre going on in that meeting, so maybe with Lewis’ new movie coming along he’s getting in role for it.”

Horner has argued that it is the responsibility of the teams to sort out their problems with ‘porpoising’, not the FIA. Red Bull have won the last six races and have been the least affected by bouncing.

“The issue with Mercedes is more severe, or certainly has been prior to [Canada] than any other car,” Horner said. “That surely is down to the team. That’s within their control to deal with that, if it’s not affecting others.

“I know it was said other drivers have been complaining. Our drivers have never complained ever about porpoising. They’ve said certain circuits could do with tidying up, perhaps resurfacing in places.

“But we haven’t had an issue with bouncing. The problem is they’re running their car so stiff. I think their concept is the issue rather than the regulation.”