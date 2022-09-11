Italian Grand Prix LIVE: F1 build-up as Charles Leclerc starts on pole position
Follow all the build-up to the Italian Grand Prix at Monza with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc starting on pole
Charles Leclerc put his Ferrari on pole position for the Italian Grand Prix to the delight of the Monza crowd.
Leclerc pulled out all the stops with his final run at the Temple of Speed to send the Tifosi wild, with Max Verstappen having to settle for second. Verstappen takes a five-place grid drop, with the world champion among nine of 20 drivers punished for exceeding their number of allocated engine parts.
Carlos Sainz, Sergio Perez and Lewis Hamilton qualified third, fourth and fifth respectively, but the trio also face grid sanctions. Hamilton will start from the back after taking on his fourth engine of the season – one more than he is allowed.
George Russell finished sixth but takes advantage of those above being penalised to join Leclerc on the front row. Lando Norris qualified seventh but is set to start third in his McLaren once the grid penalties are applied.
Follow all the action with The Independent - the race starts at 2pm (BST):
F1 Italian Grand Prix: What is the starting grid?
It’s taken a while, but here is the starting grid for this afternoon’s race!
1. Charles Leclerc
2, George Russell
3. Lando Norris
4. Daniel Ricciardo
5. Pierre Gasly
6. Fernando Alonso
7. Max Verstappen
8. Nyck de Vries
9. Zhou Guanyu
10. Nicholas Latifi
11. Sebastian Vettel
12. Lance Stroll
13. Sergio Perez
14. Esteban Ocon
15. Valtteri Bottas
16. Kevin Magnussen
17. Mick Schumacher
18. Carlos Sainz
19. Lewis Hamilton
20. Yuki Tsunoda
F1 Italian Grand Prix: Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc puts it all on the line for pole amid disjointed starting grid at Monza
With the humongous roar of the red-clad fanbase in the stands propelling him on, Charles Leclerc put it all on the line to grab pole position at Ferrari’s home race amid starting grid confusion after qualifying at the Italian Grand Prix.
While nine drivers have taken differing grid drops for Sunday’s race at Monza’s centenary event, Leclerc is one of the few frontrunners to be unaffected. Yet in the end, he earnt top spot out on track, surging past teammate Carlos Sainz and holding off Max Verstappen in his “on the limit” final run in Q3.
“It’s a very good surprise today. After Spa we were not expecting to fight for pole here,” a beaming Leclerc – resplendent in his unique yellow race suit for this special weekend – said afterwards.
“We found some pace, we’ve worked in the right direction and hopefully we can show that in the race. Whatever happens in the first lap, I still think we have the pace to win the race. No mistakes and I think we can have a good Sunday.”
Mistakes, of course, are what have overshadowed Ferrari’s emergence from the wilderness this year. Any pit stop or strategy miscalculation tomorrow will be felt here more than anywhere, with the fierce eyes of the tifosi reacting to every move as the Prancing Horse celebrates its 75th anniversary.
George Russell – who qualified in sixth – will start alongside Leclerc on the front row, courtesy of the grid mayhem which has enraptured this Monza weekend due to engine and gearbox penalties aplenty. Lando Norris, a podium finisher last year in McLaren’s one-two, will start in third. Verstappen qualified in second but will take a five-place grid drop and, similarly, Perez was fourth-fastest but has a 10-place drop.
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc puts it all on the line for pole position at Monza
Max Verstappen qualified second but has a five-place grid drop while George Russell will start on the front row
F1 Italian Grand Prix: What time is the Italian GP?
When is the Italian Grand Prix race?
Sunday 11 September
- Race: 2pm (BST)
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The entire race schedule will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 with coverage starting at 12:30pm. Highlights will be aired of the race on Sunday on Channel 4 at 6:30pm (BST).
