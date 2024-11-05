Johnny Herbert fires back at Max Verstappen and dad Jos after F1 ‘steward’ row

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Johnny Herbert insists he is fully within his right to air his opinions on F1 despite his role as a steward after criticism from Max Verstappen and father Jos.

Former F1 race winner Herbert, who was a member of the stewarding panel at the last two races in Brazil and Mexico, was critical of Verstappen’s driving style after his 20-second time penalty at the Mexico City Grand Prix.

This prompted Verstappen’s father, Jos, to state to the Dutch media: "I think a steward shouldn’t talk to the press at all and just deliver work all the time. And that’s certainly not the case now."

However, following Verstappen’s sensational win in the rain in Sao Paulo on Sunday, Herbert has fired back at the Verstappens and maintained his views as a pundit are separate from his rulings as a steward.

“As I have always said, I am Johnny Herbert the steward and the professional during a race weekend and Johnny Herbert a pundit at other times who expresses what he thinks,” Herbert said.

“When I am a steward, I do not express any opinions. Everyone has an opinion. Martin Brundle has an opinion. Why can’t I when I am not at the racetrack?

“The racetrack has been my world for 50 years. If I don’t quite agree with what I see on the racetrack I will say so. It is not just Max. I’ll criticise anyone if I feel it is warranted.”

Herbert compared the situation to Jos Verstappen commenting on the situation at Red Bull, particularly surrounding off-track controversy at the beginning of the season.

“I understand it from Jos’s point of view because it is his son,” Herbert added, in quotes given in partnership with SafestBettingSites.co.uk. “Is there any bias? No, of course not. I wasn’t the only one to think that Max was over the top in Mexico. Lando Norris and Zak Brown thought so too.

open image in gallery Johnny Herbert has defended his dual role as an F1 steward and pundit ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Jos Verstappen (left, talking to Bernie Ecclestone) was crticial of Herbert ( Getty Images )

“When I do speak to people on a Monday or Tuesday that is outside my stewarding responsibilities. Jos has always been very outspoken about what is happening at Red Bull. Is that his position to be?

“It is all very similar. If you have an opinion and you want to make it, then you can.”

After his win in Brazil, Verstappen now leads the world championship by 62 points to Lando Norris in second with three rounds left.

The Dutchman can wrap up his fourth world championship if he finishes higher than Norris at the Las Vegas Grand Prix on 23 November.