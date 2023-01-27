Sky F1 axe popular presenters ahead of 2023 season

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sky Sports have confirmed that they will be axing popular F1 pundit Johnny Herbert, as well as Paul di Resta, from their coverage ahead of the 2023 season.

Three-time Grand Prix winner Herbert has been a staple of Sky’s coverage since it picked up the live rights in 2012 - but has been chopped as part of a reshuffle.

A Sky spokesperson said: “Johnny has been an integral part of our Formula 1 team since the very first season on Sky Sports in 2012.

Johnny Herbert will not feature on Sky F1’s coverage of the 2023 season (Getty Images)

“We will miss his humour and big personality and thank him for his energy and enthusiasm over the last 11 years. Everyone wishes him all the best for the future.”

It is understood neither Herbert nor Di Resta will be replaced, with Sky instead looking to use the likes of world champions Jenson Button and Nico Rosberg more often.

Herbert posted an Instagram of a promotional photo of last year’s Sky F1 punditry team, captioned “going to miss the team”, and many of his former colleagues replied glowingly about Herbert’s time as part of the crew.

Herbert also told motorsport content creator Last Lap Lucy: “I’m not with Sky this year, unfortunately, but there are other things I’ll be getting involved with.

“I’ll be at Silverstone for sure, and the Monaco Grand Prix. I’m hoping to get to Le Mans as well this year, because that’s going to be a big event this time around.

Paul di Resta has also been chopped as part of a reshuffle at Sky (Getty Images)

“I’m doing a bit of karting – not racing, just testing. My son-in-law wants me to race but I don’t really want to, but you’ll probably see me on a go-kart track near you. I’ve got various things going on. I’m enjoying things on the track and also life off the track as well.”

Di Resta, meanwhile, will still be busy in 2023 with his racing schedule, taking part in both the World Endurance Championship and the European Le Mans Series.

The Scottish driver’s departure does come as a surprise though, given he has filled in for Martin Brundle as co-commentator on race-day alongside David Croft from time to time.

The 2023 season, a record 23-race campaign, starts in Bahrain on 5 March.