Jules Bianchi’s father issues emotional plea after son’s last go-kart stolen
Philippe Bianchi posted on Facebook on Tuesday after several karts were stolen from the family
Jules Bianchi’s father has pleaded for information after several go-karts were stolen, including Jules’s last kart, from the family.
The plea on Facebook on Tuesday was posted by Philippe Bianchi, father to former F1 racer Jules, who died in July 2015 at the age of 25 after a crash nine months earlier in Japan.
Bianchi Snr. detailed that Jules’s last go-kart before single-seater racing, a KZ 125 ART GP model, was stolen as well as other karts after a burglary – adding that it was the “sentimental value” that hurts the family most.
“Dear friends, tonight I am addressing my karting family,” Bianchi said. “Last night we were burgled and the unscrupulous thieves made off with nine JB17 Forever chassis.
“Even worse, they stole Jules' last kart, a KZ 125 ART GP model, as well as my grandsons' mini karts.
“Apart from the value of the machines, it is the sentimental value that hurts us. If you see any JB17 karts in circulation, please let me know. Thank you in advance.”
Jules, who was racing for Marussia in F1 and was part of Ferrari’s Driver Academy, is the sport’s most recent driver fatality.
The Frenchman’s car skidded off track in wet conditions during the 2014 Japanese Grand Prix, colliding with a recovery vehicle with Bianchi suffering serious head injuries.
Bianchi, who was also the godfather to Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, was placed into an induced coma but tragically passed away nine months later.
His death triggered enhanced safety protocols in Formula One, most notably the ‘halo’ device above the cockpit introduced in 2018, which has saved numerous lives in the years since.
Philippe also created a foundation in Jules’ memory, The Association Jules Bianchi, which supports young racing drivers.
