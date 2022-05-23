Kevin Magnussen clarifies ‘heat of the moment’ radio message about Lewis Hamilton

Kevin Magnussen has said he will have to watch back his opening-lap collision with Lewis Hamilton at the Spanish Grand Prix, moving to clarify a comment made in the “heat of the moment” soon after the incident.

Magnussen’s Haas took contact from the seven-time world champion’s Mercedes as the Danish driver looked to pass Hamilton at Turn Four in Barcelona having made a strong start.

While Hamilton was able to battle up to fifth having dropped to 19th after the incident, a run into the gravel ended Magnussen’s hopes of scoring points, eventually crossing the line 17th.

In the immediacy of the incident, the Haas driver accused Hamilton of deliberately causing contact on the radio to his team, suggesting “Lewis knew what he was doing there, he rammed me”.

The stewards were content that the clash did not require further intervention or punishment, and Magnussen admitted afterwards that he may not have been correct to be angry at Hamilton, saying the comment meant “nothing” and that he will have to review the incident.

“It was just in the heat of the moment,” Magnussen explained of his outburst. “You say whatever you say, and then you go and look at it. And it’s often a different story.

“You’re always pissed off in the heat of the moment, but I’ll go and watch it again, see what happens and then move on.”

Haas missed out on any points in Barcelona with Mick Schumacher, Magnussen’s teammate, losing several places late on and finishing 14th.

Magnussen was still pleased with the team’s weekend work after both drivers made the top ten in qualifying, and thinks the fact that Haas were able to match most other teams bodes well ahead of this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix.

“The pace of the car has been good this weekend,” Magnussen said.

“Despite everyone, most people, bringing upgrades, we were able to stick with them. So there’s a lot of positives that we will carry on to Monaco.”