Lance Stroll crashes in Belgian GP practice as heavy rain falls at Spa

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Lance Stroll was involved in a heavy crash during practice at the Belgian Grand Prix on a wet Saturday morning at Spa-Francorchamps.

The Canadian driver, 15 minutes into the third and final practice session, lost control of his Aston Martin car going up the famous Eau Rouge hill section.

The car aquaplaned off the circuit, spun and his left-side smashed into the barrier, resulting in his front-left wheel flying up and out of position.

The red flag was thrown, stopping the session with 45 minutes left. Now the Aston Martin mechanics have a race on to fix his broken suspension before qualifying.

Rain is expected to continue throughout the day ahead of qualifying this afternoon at 3pm (BST).

More to follow...