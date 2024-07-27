Jump to content

Lance Stroll crashes in Belgian GP practice as heavy rain falls at Spa

The Aston Martin driver lost control driving up the famous Eau Rouge section of the racetrack

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Saturday 27 July 2024 11:56
Comments
Lance Stroll crashed in practice in Belgium
Lance Stroll crashed in practice in Belgium (Sky F1)

Lance Stroll was involved in a heavy crash during practice at the Belgian Grand Prix on a wet Saturday morning at Spa-Francorchamps.

The Canadian driver, 15 minutes into the third and final practice session, lost control of his Aston Martin car going up the famous Eau Rouge hill section.

The car aquaplaned off the circuit, spun and his left-side smashed into the barrier, resulting in his front-left wheel flying up and out of position.

The red flag was thrown, stopping the session with 45 minutes left. Now the Aston Martin mechanics have a race on to fix his broken suspension before qualifying.

Rain is expected to continue throughout the day ahead of qualifying this afternoon at 3pm (BST).

More to follow...

