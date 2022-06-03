Lando Norris reveals Le Mans ‘goal’ after F1 career ends

Lando Norris has followed Max Verstappen in denying he has any interest in Indy500, with safety concerns a familiar point of contention from the pair.

The topic has arisen recently due to the Formula One calendar heading to the Monaco Grand Prix last weekend, which forms one third of the ‘Triple Crown’ of motorsport, along with the Indianapolis 500 and Le Mans 24 Hours in the World Endurance Championship.

Verstappen highlighted that the risk of injury in the Indy500 was “not worth it anymore”, with Norris following suit in appreciating the bravery of the drivers involved - and also hinting he could be tempted to take on Le Mans in future.

Speaking after he claimed sixth place in Monaco on a “magical weekend”, Norris wrote in his Telegraph column that he opted to unwind by watching the feats of other drivers Stateside at Speedway.

“Not that I celebrated. I don’t really drink at the best of times,” he said. “If I ever win a race they are going to have to find me something other than champagne as I cannot stand the stuff.

“Instead I went back to my flat and had a quiet night in watching the Indy500.

“Pato O’Ward did an amazing job taking second place for McLaren’s IndyCar team, which was cool. Those guys have massive cojones.

“I am not sure you will ever see me racing the Indy500, although I do fancy giving sports cars a go one day so Le Mans is a goal. For now, my focus is all on F1.”

Norris is now in his fourth season as a full F1 driver with McLaren, with six podium finishes to his name so far and one pole position. He is yet to win a Grand Prix at this level, but won the Formula 3 championship in 2017 and placed second in F2 a year later.